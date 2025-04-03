Anne Hathaway making headlines for one of her ensembles is hardly new. After all, she portrayed Andy Sachs, fashion’s fave protagonist. But one of her ‘fits was particularly buzzy: the white shirt dress she wore to a Bulgari show in May 2024. The look blew up fashion group chats, especially after people found out it was from Gap. Designed by Zac Posen, the maxi retailed for $158. Naturally, when the label finally carried it on the site, it sold out within hours.

If you missed your shot the first time, don’t fret. On Thursday, April 3, the retail behemoth launched GapStudio, the brand’s new category that’ll focus on accessible capsule collections designed by Posen himself, the label’s creative director and executive vice president. It’s an elevated, craftsmanship-focused take on Gap’s staple pieces and fabrics. Take Collection 1 as a prime example.

The Collection Features So Many Trends

The first drop, now available online and in select Gap stores, features items priced between $78 and $248 — a steal for a Posen creation. The items include reimagined denims, which are a stalwart of the Gap brand, including a jean trench coat, blazer, and 2010s-era sailor pants. The rest of the capsule is also marked with the Posen signature of expert draping and tailoring.

Mario Sorrenti/GapStudio

Ahead, you’ll find some of the standout pieces from the drop, which also happen to be some of summer 2025’s biggest trends.

Shirt Dresses

Hereafter dubbed the “Hathaway” dress, the white, cinched Poplin Maxi Shirtdress finally returns to stores, and in two additional colorways: a khaki and a blue polka dot. If the Devil Wears Prada star isn’t enough of a draw to make you try this sleek yet cozy number, perhaps Julia Fox can help, especially since summer will be the season of the shirt dress.

Gap

Bubble Minis

Bubble skirts, the chaotic voluminous pieces that dominated the early aughts, were reimagined into sophisticated bottoms on last year’s runways. And that trend is still going strong, with Gap’s take giving the inflated style a sophisticated update. Not to mention that the label is releasing mini skorts, which are equal parts functional and cute.

Gap

So Many Corsets

Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, and Kim Kardashian have all embraced the lingerie-as-outerwear look, interpreted differently, of course. The common thread tying them together is their love of a good corset. The first GapStudio drop leans into the boudoir-inspired style with a knitted iteration.

Gap

Honorable Mention: Corset Belts

If a corset top isn’t your thing, perhaps a corset belt is more your speed? Wear the boned item around a button-down, a dress, or even a trench coat for a play on silhouettes.

Gap

Happy shopping.