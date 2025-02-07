Just like every other chronically online 20-something-year-old, TikTok beauty culture has made me a fiend for blush. Pink cheeks just bring me so much joy. That said, I’m very particular about the type of product I use. I prefer a soft, natural swatch of color — something that delivers a sun-kissed “I’ve just left the beach” look.

This means glowy cheeks, tinted with a flirty pink. Typically, I’ll reach for a creamy formula that seamlessly blends with the rest of my liquid products and, preferably, is easy to apply.

So, when Glow Recipe announced it was launching the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush, it was a run, don’t walk situation. Note that it’s truly a flush — not your traditional blush product. It adds a sheer, dewy tint to the cheeks that enhances your skin’s natural flush while infusing your face with hydrating, nourishing ingredients. In other words, it’s skin care and makeup rolled into one adorable pink bottle.

After just a few days of wear, Glow Recipe’s latest creation — which officially drops online Feb. 11 — already has me in a chokehold. Here’s everything you need to know about the launch.

Fast Facts

Price: $25

$25 Best for: A luminous, natural flush

A luminous, natural flush What I Love: It delivers a buildable wash of color and the formula keeps my cheeks radiant and hydrated

It delivers a buildable wash of color and the formula keeps my cheeks radiant and hydrated What I Don’t Love: No notes

No notes Rating: 5/5

Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush

Glow Recipe

Its second tinted skin care launch after the viral Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops, the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush magnifies the natural color of your cheeks through a radiant wash of sheer pigment. The liquid formula is super lightweight and easy to blend, so it’s perfect for the glass skin girlies who avoid anything heavy or matte. It comes in two shades: Watermelon Flush, a peachy pink, and Berry Flush, a rich berry-plum — both of which work on a variety of skin tones.

Of course, the formula remains true to Glow Recipe’s brand ethos with its skin-loving ingredients. The Flush contains watermelon, which soothes and hydrates, plus niacinamide to improve skin elasticity, control oil production, and help even out your complexion.

Apply it as the last step of your skin care routine to amp up your no-makeup day, or dab it onto your makeup for a gorgeous flush.

Key Ingredients

3% Niacinamide: Also known as vitamin B3, this ingredient enhances elasticity, improves the look of hyperpigmentation, and helps smooth fine lines.

Centella Asiatica: Known for having anti-inflammatory properties, this soothing plant extract adds hydration while calming the skin.

Jojoba Oil: Jojoba is a hydrating oil that infuses your skin with moisture.

Watermelon: Because watermelon is rich in vitamin C, it helps boost collagen production and protect against UV skin damage while gently adding hydration.

Hyaluronic acid: A well-known skin hydrator that helps improve dehydration and dullness.

First Impression

After I applied a touch of concealer, subtle bronzer, and light powdering, I added a few swipes of the Dewy Flush (in Berry Flush) to my cheeks and blended with my fingers. The doe-foot applicator made it so quick to apply.

Immediately, I knew that I wouldn’t need to add highlighter. The tint caught the light beautifully and gave me the cutest luminous, flirty finish. It looked perfectly subtle, but I was interested in a slightly higher color payoff, so I added three more swipes. After that, I had the most charming, cherub-like cheeks that glinted at every turn.

Final Verdict

I tested the Dewy Flush for three days and have already named it my everyday blush color. Not only does the applicator make it easy to apply in a hurry, but the result looks like you’ve just spent a few hours lying in the sun — without the negative consequences.

It’s your skin, but a little more glassy and bright. And, as someone who consistently deals with dryness, it kept my cheeks looking moisturized and feeling hydrated all day. If I were you, I’d be the first in line on launch day.