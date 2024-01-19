From cottagecore to clean girl, coquette, and dark academia — countless aesthetics have been running their course on TikTok and beyond.

In a decidedly entertaining turn of events, it’s currently all about the “mob wife” look.

The “Mob Wife” Aesthetic

Mob wives like Carmela Soprano (no introduction necessary), Karen Hill (from Goodfellas), and Ginger McKenna (Casino) are inspiring the beauty and fashion looks currently taking over your social media feed.

As such, this Goodfellas-coded aesthetic is exactly what you’re thinking: larger-than-life fur coats, luxe black leather textures, layers of decadent jewelry, and full-beat glamour. It’s not quiet luxury, honey — it’s loud and proud.

Manicures are very much included in this aesthetic: Soprano, for instance, is known for her square-tipped classic French nails. Other green flag mani details include XXL coffin-shaped tips, leopard print, out-there 3D adornments, and vibrant red polish shades — all of which look fabulous holding the arm of your fictional mob hubby.

In other words: Leave your “old money” mannequin manicures at the door, please.

12 Mob Wife Nail Art Ideas

Want to embrace a bit of those mobster vibes with your next mani? Below, find 12 nail art ideas that are extra AF.

1 Classic Carmela-Inspired French Tips @yveningset Channel Carmela with some chunky white French tips on square or coffin-shaped nails — a look that was a staple of the ’90s and screams “I’m your ride or die.”

2 Silver-Outlined “Cherry Mocha” Nails @avrnailswatches Elevate your dark, richly pigmented “cherry mocha” manicure with precise outlines on each nail in a sparkling silver glitter polish color. Ginger McKenna would totally rock these with a sequined gown.

3 Caramel Tortoiseshell Print @brushedbyb_ Mob wives love animal print, and would be all about a chic tortoiseshell mani. Plus, these would match your floor-length fur coat.

4 3D Gilded Rosary Details @addiisnails Add some 3D rosaries in a vibrant yellow-gold color to your thumb nails to match your hoop earrings and layers of gilded necklaces.

5 A Little Bit Of Leopard @addiisnails Embrace loud “mob wife” luxury with leopard print tips — just make sure your nails are nice and long.

6 Red Hot Aura Nail Art @yveningset Take Drea’s signature long red nails from The Sopranos into 2024 with subtle blush-colored aura art.

7 Sultry Glitter-Tipped Frenchies @joydumpling For a sultry take on French tips, try using a sheer black polish for your nail’s base before lining each tip with a metallic silver hue. The end result is extra in the best way.

8 Dripping In Red Rubies @sansungnails For a manicure that matches the soles of your shoes (Louboutins, of course), try creating some blood drip tips with ruby-red rhinestones.

9 Zebra Print French Tips @addiisnails For a more-is-more French manicure, try trading up the stark white polish color for a tonal zebra print — yet another animal-inspired design that’s mob wife-approved.

10 XXL White “Hourglass Nails” @nailqueennadia Carmela would sport this modern take on Frenchies — complete with hourglass-shaped details and rhinestone accents — if she were around today.

11 Decadent Golden Gemstones @sansungnails For a set of nails that rivals your most expensive gold jewelry, adorn some stiletto-shaped nails with gems, rhinestones, pearls, and the brightest gold chrome polish you can find. It looks expensive, and that’s the point.

12 Dark Chocolate Croc Print @anouknailedit Take cues from Hailey Bieber and adorn your nails with an on-trend crocodile print in luxe dark chocolate polish hues. Bonus points for matching your handbag to your mani.