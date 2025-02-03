Didn’t you know? No look at the 2025 Grammys is complete without a glamorous nail moment.

If the Grammys red carpet is a runway for fashion and beauty, then manicures are the final touch that ties a look together. This year, the 67th annual Grammy Awards proved that nails are just as much a statement as a couture gown or a perfectly sculpted updo.

Seriously, salons everywhere are about to be booked solid with people recreating these looks. Read on for the best looks spotted at the 2025 Grammys.