Nails
These Manicures Nailed The Assignment At The 2025 Grammys
Major inspo incoming.
Didn’t you know? No look at the 2025 Grammys is complete without a glamorous nail moment.
If the Grammys red carpet is a runway for fashion and beauty, then manicures are the final touch that ties a look together. This year, the 67th annual Grammy Awards proved that nails are just as much a statement as a couture gown or a perfectly sculpted updo.
Seriously, salons everywhere are about to be booked solid with people recreating these looks. Read on for the best looks spotted at the 2025 Grammys.
1Doechii’s Striped Half-Moon
Doechii, who is performing and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, arrived on the red carpet donning a Thom Browne ensemble that’s the epitome of preppy chic. The perfect accessory to her look? A matching half-moon mani adorned with the designer’s signature colors.
More to come...