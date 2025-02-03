Only Taylor Swift would attend the 2025 Grammys and purposely match the red carpet. While even the chicest style stars avoid the risk of blending with the floor, best believe the singer doesn’t bother herself with the concerns of mere mortals. Even against the sea of scarlet, her head-to-toe cherry ensemble wasn’t at all washed out. In fact, it was headline-making, thanks to the utterly spicy skin-baring details and the smattering of Easter eggs.

Taylor’s Dazzling Minidress

As both nominee and presenter, it made sense that Swift would wear a head-turning ensemble by her go-to designer, Vivienne Westwood. After donning a series of bustier tops and gowns from the British label, she wore another iteration — this time, utterly bedazzled.

The mini, which was sparkly all over, featured an asymmetrical detail. One shoulder had a strap, while the other side was left without. The unorthodox neckline featured draping, too, giving it a cowl-esque design reminiscent of the 1990s.

Similarly, the “Cruel Summer” crooner itty-bitty skirt also had an asymmetrical drape and a thigh-high slit. Eagle-eyed fans zooming in on the look could easily see the delicate piece of jewelry hanging from the slit: a bejeweled thigh chain bearing the letter “T” (but more on that later).

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Swift leaned into the all-red look with crimson jewelry, which included chandelier earrings and rings. Her heeled sandals were also bejeweled in wine crystals.

Even her beauty look featured the fiery color. Peep her lipstick, which bore her signature hue, and her blood nails.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Easter Eggs Galore

Swifties know that the songstress assigns meaning to different colors. In her hit “Red,” she equated the vivid hue to burning love in the lyric “loving him was red.” Based on recent developments in Swift’s life, aka her relationship with football star Travis Kelce, the tint took on a different meaning entirely.

Since red is the Kansas City Chiefs’ main color, Swift mostly reserves it for the days she attends Kelce’s games, to show support for his team. With the Super Bowl fast approaching, Swift’s dress could easily be her showing support for Kelce and manifesting the Chiefs’ win.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

There was another “T” Easter egg, too. Her thigh chain featured another possible nod to her beau. Swifties clocked that the placement of the pendant could be inspired by a “Guilty As Sin” lyric: “What if he’s written ‘mine’ on my upper thigh only in my mind.”

Though the song is rumored to be about a different ex-flame (Matty Healy), this little jewel could be her rewriting the narrative. She’s the one wearing her lover’s initial on a chain ‘round her thigh.