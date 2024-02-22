Another day, another viral TikTok trend that’s making its way across the FYP of beauty lovers. This time around, the girlies have traded in their “black nail theory” manicures and are obsessing over pretty shades of high-shine gray lacquer.

Just ahead of the warmer springtime months, this unexpected nail polish color is gaining some serious attention, and it’s all thanks to one mega-influencer.

Alix Earle’s “Stone Nails”

On Feb. 21, Alix Earle — Hot Mess podcast host and influencer — took to the video-centric platform to share her most recent visit to the nail salon.

“I have been really obsessed with gray... more of a stone color [that] almost looks like light blue,” Earle explains to her nearly 7 million followers. After picking the nail polish and getting a manicure that fits the description, she declares: “I’m in my gray era. Stone nails are having a moment, I love them.”

Immediately, the comment section lit up with praise for the unexpected color choice. One person wrote, “Alix got gray nails, so I’m going to go get gray nails,” while another suggested the color trend should be called “Earle gray.”

In other words, “stone nails” are about to be everywhere.

Gray Nails Are On-Trend For Spring

Based on her follower count, Earle is clearly a tastemaker with an eye for what’s to trend — though experts in the nail game have already told Bustle that they predict shades of gray to be all the buzz throughout spring 2024.

Aside from bolder lacquer colors like cobalt, chartreuse, and red, cool-toned grays are expected to pop up throughout the coming months. Jan Arnold, the co-founder of CND, notes that the colors are a nod to “the modern digital world” and will feel fresh after the chilly winter season.

Her *Exact* Gray Nail Polish

While any mid-tone gray nail polish can help you achieve the look of stone nails, Earle’s exact mani is thanks to the OPI Nail Lacquer in Suzi Talks with Her Hands ($11.99).

As for some other stone-inspired hues, both the Lights Lacquer Polish in Hopper ($11) and the Nailberry L'Oxygéné Nail Lacquer in Stone ($21) are solid picks.