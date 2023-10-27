Everything You Need To Know About TikTok’s “Black Nail Theory”

For those who have a standing salon appointment or religiously paint their nails every couple of weeks, you likely know that a fresh manicure can make or break your look (and even your mood).

While countless trends are swirling around the nail space — from chocolate chrome manis to cool-girl aura nail art loved by Hollywood’s biggest stars — a few polish shades in particular will forever reign as classics that stand the test of time.

One nail polish color that’s as timeless as it gets? Black. Though according to NailTok, painting your nails in the hue may be beneficial in more ways than one...

What Is The “Black Nail Theory?”

The “black nail theory” is all but taking over TikTok — and just in time for the chilly fall and winter months. In short? The buzzy theory purports that glossy black nails promote feelings of increased confidence. Further, to the onlookers in the outside world, a dark manicure is said to make the wearer appear bold, daring, and even mysterious.

In other words: black nails might just be the secret to tapping that sultry, “dark feminine” energy that owns any room.

While the “black nail theory” is centered on a pure black manicure moment, countless other artful trends have been on the rise this season. Black chrome nails are set to be winter’s spiciest mani trend, and mod black and white designs are increasingly being spotted on A-listers.

Kendall Jenner’s Glossy Black Nails

In recent weeks especially, countless A-listers have been spotted with a classic, pure black manicure with some serious high-shine. Olivia Rodrigo and Demi Lovato both arrived on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet with diamond-like black nails, while just last week, Kendall Jenner attended Kim Kardashian’s star-studded birthday dinner with the same bold look.

JB Lacroix/GC Images/Getty Images

A Scorpio through and through, Jenner no doubt tapped the sign’s intense, passion-filled energy for this particular night out. And especially when paired with blackout sunglasses, her overall aura is giving all things powerful and mysterious.

Move Over, “Red Nail Theory”

If the “black nail theory” sounds at all familiar, it may be because the “red nail theory” was trending at the end of 2022.

While black nails are associated with independence and mystique, red nails are said to be the secret to attracting a love (or lust) connection. The possible reason why? The nostalgia-driven theory is that red nails remind male suitors of the women they looked up to and loved growing up (like Pamela Anderson, Marilyn Monroe, or even their own mothers). The ruby hue is theorized to be just as attention-grabbing in a subconscious way.