Spring is coming to Hailey Bieber’s fingertips. The Rhode founder gave her signature glazed donut nails a bit of a makeover by mixing in a seasonally appropriate baby pink hue, and the mani is about to be on everyone’s mood board.

Bieber’s glazed donut nails have become a viral hit for a reason — the chrome finish is universally flattering and looks great for every occasion. Seriously, it’s basically impossible to go wrong with the trend. The only catch? Glazed nails have become such a go-to among the masses that it’s easy to feel a tad underwhelmed or bored by them lately. That’s when a fresh pop of color can make them feel brand new again.

Now that the sun is out and flowers are blooming, expect a shift from winter’s darker manicure trends to softer pastels and barely-there neutrals. For the ultimate spring nail inspo, look to none other than Bieber to influence your next set.

Hailey Bieber’s “Pink Frosting” Mani

On March 9, Bieber shared new photos of herself cradling her son Jack Blues Bieber on Instagram. While she strategically kept her baby’s face out of the photo, the doting mom still offered a glimpse of her fresh manicure.

Her nails, painted in a soft pink polish with a luminous chrome finish, looked just like strawberry icing. It’s a sweet spin on her signature glazed donut mani — almost like the trending “soap nails” with a chrome twist.

Just like the rise of the strawberry girl aesthetic — in part popularized by Mrs. Bieber herself —these pearlescent nails offer a fun and playful approach to your beauty look.

Soap Nails Are Trending This Spring

You’re going to see soap nails all over your feeds in the coming months, as the minimal aesthetic is one of spring’s biggest manicure trends.

Manicurist and KISS Nails brand ambassador Gina Edwards previously shared with Bustle her tips on making the look stand out.

“Adding iridescence as a layering tool or another delicate element [like] a pearl in a random placement on the nail can turn a solid color into an elusive nail look,” she said.

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to get Bieber’s look at home, she recommends using the ColorFX by imPRESS in The Weekends.