Back in Nov. 2021, fans of Harry Styles got to experience the joyful performer in a new medium via Pleasing, his genderless beauty line, which brought candy-colored nail polishes and glow-inducing skin care to the shelves. As of today, we can count fragrance as another way to take in the “Watermelon Sugar” singer.

Pleasing has entered the perfume category with a trio of fragrances, each of which was inspired by the warmth of a second-skin musk. Styles worked with French perfumer Jérôme Epinette to create the scents — called Closeness, Rivulets, and Bright, Hot — that are equal parts complex and comforting, and we got to smell them all.

The Pleasing Fragrances

Styles wanted each fragrance to evoke a distinct feeling. Rivulets is the brightest of the bunch with its floral notes — including poplin blossom — combined with sensual amber. Black pepper, lemon, and white linen accord give it that “delightful encounter with a stranger” vibe (as it’s described), and skin musk delivers that sensual touch.

Upon first sniff, I definitely caught its flowery notes, but it’s very light. The musk and amber make it more unique than a standard floral fragrance; I found it to be fresh and sparkling.

Bright, Hot — housed in an orange bottle — is snug and alluring; it features top notes of tobacco leaves and plum, and dries to a more woody amber scent with hints of vanilla absolute, tonka bean, and cedarwood.

This one’s my personal fave. I’m a sucker for anything with amber in it, but the vanilla and musk make it even sexier, and the woody notes add a unique punch. It’s very warm, and reminds me of the butterflies you feel upon that first hug with your crush.

Then there's Closeness, a fragrance inspired by the evening and skin pressed against skin. The star of its formula is Orris butter, a luxurious ingredient that smells like woody florals. This joins with pink pepper, clean sheets accord, bamboo, and salted musk, together creating a rich, evocative scent.

To me, this is the deepest of the three scents. It’s incredibly complex, dark, and dreamy — I’d picture the hot emo guy at school wearing this and turning the heads of all who come close to him.

Behind The Bottles

Note that the whimsical packaging for the perfumes was designed with intention. Each bottle comes in a color that matches the scent’s mood, and features a contrasting hue for the dome-shaped top (the latter of which is similar to Pleasing’s nail polish packaging).

Pleasing

The standout feature, however, is one that might make you nervous upon first touch: The bottles have a bow-shaped bottom that allows them to rock back and forth — a detail meant to evoke the way Styles shimmies onstage. Cute.

All Hail Harry

Styles stans know that the singer-slash-actor’s brand is all about tickling your senses and bringing you joy — and his new fragrances are meant to do just that. And, besides the trio of scents, Pleasing now has three pop-ups where you can shop the entire line — one in New York City, one in London, and the third in Los Angeles, all open now through the new year.

I got to stop by NYC’s Soho shop before it opened, and I can confirm that the entire store is a delightful haven that feels like Styles’ dreams incarnate. Turquoise and cream checkered wallpaper and flooring adorn the space, and the walls are lined with colorful merch — including new colorways of Pleasing’s sweats and crewnecks, as well as groovy pajama sets and robes.

Inside the NYC pop-up. Pleasing

There’s a fountain in the middle of the room, which leads you back into the beauty space, designed just like a classic department store counter. Beneath the glass you’ll find Styles’ many nail polish bottles, as well as his skin care essentials and new fragrances. It’s a whole vibe, and it comes just in time for holiday shopping.

All in all, Styles fans will be pleased with the newness.