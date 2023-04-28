Harry Styles Sends One Direction Fans Wild With Reunion Update

During his appearance on the final ever The Late Late Show with James Corden, Harry Styles gave One Direction fans the update they’ve been waiting for — kind of. On Thursday, April 27, the “As It Was” hitmaker stopped by Corden’s last outing on the CBS late-night show, and during the final Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts segment with the series host and fellow guest Will Ferrell, Styles was asked: “Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion?” Following rapturous applause from the audience, the Grammy winner said he would “never say never to that,” adding: “I think if there was a time where we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, then I don't see why we wouldn't.”

Styles’ comments quickly caught the attention of Directioners online, who appeared to be very excited about the prospect of a 1D reunion. “Can you imagine going to a concert where they all sing each other's solo songs?” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Later in the show, the “Watermelon Sugar” performer also paid tribute to his “friend” Corden, telling the show’s host: “I'm so incredibly proud of you. On a personal note, you've been a safe space to me always as a friend ... Selfishly very excited that you're coming home.”

This isn’t the first time Styles has addressed the possibility of a One Direction reunion in recent months. During a 2022 appearance on the Spout Podcast, the Don’t Worry Darling star said he’d “love for there to be a time where it felt like something we all wanted to do.” He continued: “I very much enjoyed [the albums] and I think we all went through something really special together. There’s a lot of love there. So, yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do it the right way, I think it would be great.”

Styles’ One Direction journey began in 2010 when he auditioned for The X Factor UK as a solo artist when he was just 16 years old. As fans will recall, Styles failed to make it as a soloist in the competition and was instead paired with fellow X Factor hopefuls Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlinson to form a group.

The band didn’t end up winning the competition, finishing in third place — but that didn’t deter them from becoming one of the most successful boybands of all time, churning out hits including “What Makes You Beautiful” and “Story Of My Life.”