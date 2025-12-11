The Target in Soho was the hardest door in New York City this week — and I’m only being a little facetious. Olivia Ponton, Evan Mock, Paloma Elsesser, and Sai De Silva were all milling around the newly redesigned store, where the entrance corridor is now a walk-through bullseye. That’s where I ran into the guest of the evening: Katie Jane Hughes, whose curated beauty edit was displayed front and center on the first floor.

If anyone was going to handpick a lineup of drugstore-priced staples, it’s Hughes. The celebrity makeup artist — known for her work with Dua Lipa and affectionately dubbed “the internet’s go-to makeup artist” — has built a loyal following on Instagram and TikTok by sharing tutorials and tricks (like pinpoint shading) and reminding everyone that technique matters more than trends.

Still, Hughes — both online and in her own aesthetic — has found a way to blend the two, and her look that night proved it. She rocked a monochrome “toasted” moment with brown eyeshadow, a matching lip, and a warm wash of blush. Admittedly, saying “toasted makeup” out loud couldn’t be more embarrassing — but Hughes just laughed. “Listen, nothing is new anymore,” she said. “Remember the blueberry milk nail trend? It’s just baby blue. But if it gets someone excited to try something new when they normally only wear beige, then I think it's amazing.”

Her Target beauty edit has the same effect. It's packed with products that might nudge you outside your comfort zone or help you double down on the classics — like the Real Techniques brush and sponge set; Prequel’s Nourishing Oil Cleanser for the skin care-obsessed; e.l.f.’s viral Halo Glow Blush; and Maybelline’s Serum Lipstick in 005, her pick for “the perfect peachy tone.”

Below, Hughes shares her picks of the buzziest holiday makeup trends of the season — all of which you can pull off with the products above.

1 Tightlining & Micro Wings Instagram / @katiejanehughes “We’re moving into a more delicate, whispery wing. The trick is to keep it really close to the lash line as opposed to committing to anything too big.”

2 Frosty Pink Monochrome Instagram / @paintedbyesther “It's the best color ever. Put it everywhere — on the eyes, lips, Cupid's bow, cheeks. I'm obsessed. Anything shimmery or frosty just looks opulent.”

3 The New Red Lip Instagram / @katiejanehughes “Red lips have gotten an update in that they're more sheer than opaque or matte. It feels a bit like you've put a powder eyeshadow on your lips, buffed it in, and layered clear balm over the top. It's not a wet or dry look. It's lined with a contour pen — almost like a Korean-kissed, powdery pout.”

4 “Cinnamon Girl” Tones Instagram / @noemie.adebiyi “Beiges, browns, and berries — as opposed to bright red — can be more versatile, especially if you think about every product in your makeup bag as multi-use. If you've got an eyebrow pencil with two ends, use it as your eyeliner. If you've got a blush that's cream, use it on your lips. If you've got an eyebrow pencil that works with your skin tone, use it as a lip liner.”