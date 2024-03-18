Huda Beauty’s New Non-Sticky Gloss Is The Secret To “Glass Lips”

Although matte lipstick formulas are slowly making their way to the forefront once more, beauty girlies know that high-shine, glossy lips will *always* be a vibe regardless of the trends.

In recent months, countless hydrating glosses have taken the industry by storm — including the already cult-fave Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil ($26) and Tower 28 LipSoftie Hydrating Tinted Lip Treatment Balm ($16). The appeal? These hybrid products boast countless benefits, like the deep moisture of a lip treatment, the pigment of a lipstick, and the shine of a gloss. And as of March 13, Huda Beauty has just dropped its iteration of the buzzy product category.

Enter: The Faux Filler Shiny Non-Sticky Lip Gloss ($19), a pout-boosting elixir brimming with moisturizing ingredients and rich pigment that keep your lips smooth and shiny all day long.

Folks have already been testing and reviewing Huda Beauty’s latest launch on TikTok — and while it’s largely a hit for all skin tones, everyone seems to have found their go-to shades. While some love how the clear gloss creates a glassy finish atop their fave lip combos, many are exclusively reaching for the rosy neutrals.

In the name of journalism, I decided to take the newness for a spin. Here are my unfiltered thoughts on Huda Beauty’s Faux Filler Shiny Non-Sticky Lip Gloss.

Fast Facts

Price: $19

$19 Best for: High-shine “glass lips”

High-shine “glass lips” Rating: 4/5

4/5 What I Love: The fully-pigmented, long-lasting gloss feels comfortable on the lips

The fully-pigmented, long-lasting gloss feels comfortable on the lips What I Don’t Love: Too much product does create a bit of pigment buildup and stickiness, especially at your lip corners

Faux Filler Shiny Non-Sticky Lip Gloss

Available in seven flattering shades, the Huda Beauty Faux Filler Shiny Non-Sticky Lip Gloss is a hydrating gloss that works to blur the appearance of fine lines on your pout.

Packed with full-coverage pigment, this multitasking essential creates a glass-like shine that beautifully reflects the light, all while nourishing your skin via hydrating actives.

Key Ingredients

Vitamin E: This is a powerful antioxidant that protects your skin from environmental stressors and combats dryness with its hydrating properties.

This is a powerful antioxidant that protects your skin from environmental stressors and combats dryness with its hydrating properties. Vegan Collagen: This ingredient helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

First Impression

Immediately, I fell in love with how chic the crystal-clear component is, making it as easy as possible to see exactly what lip color is in the tube. Secondly, I adored how large the doe-foot applicator is — which also has a smartly crafted tapered tip that makes it easy to apply to my pronounced cupid’s bow and lips’ inner corners.

In the shade Posh Olivia Rose Rushing

Applying the gloss to my lips for the first time, I loved how silky-smooth the formula felt — my pout immediately felt hydrated and even looked a smidge fuller. What’s more, I was quite impressed with just how pigmented the colors were; each one completely covered my natural lip shade with one swipe.

Gourmand fragrance lovers (like myself) will appreciate the gloss’ yummy scent, which evokes a frosted vanilla cupcake.

Hello, Glossy “Glass Lips”

The new Huda Beauty lippies truly create the look of impossible shiny “glass lips” that last.

That being said, my biggest point of contention with the formula is how too much product creates some goopy buildup that’s visible when you’re talking. An easy fix, however, is only applying a sheer layer of product, or wrapping the center of your lips around your finger to kiss away excess gloss.

In shade Bombshell Olivia Rose Rushing

Personally, I found myself drawn to the shades Bombshell and Posh— a soft pinkish brown and a slightly deeper mauve rose, respectively — and will likely use those mid-tone neutrals on the regular.

In shade Sugar Baby Olivia Rose Rushing

Although the clear and darker shades applied beautifully, I noticed the lighter colors — in particular, the pale pink Sugar Baby — seemed to settle into my lips’ fine lines rather than blur them.

Because of that, with this pastel-leaning color in particular, I’d likely add just a bit at my pout’s center for a bit of lip contouring rather than apply it all over.

The Final Verdict

All in all, I can definitely see why these lippies have gone completely viral — especially considering how universally flattering the shades are. The collection includes everything from perfect clear gloss toppers that can complement your current fave lip combo to a dark chocolate shade that especially suits deeper skin tones.

My biggest takeaway is that this gloss is meant for ultra-thin layers to create that glassy appearance, as too much product creates stickiness and unwanted buildup. Still, I can see myself reaching for shades like Bombshell on the regular for its hydrating qualities and gorgeous pigment.