6 Celebrities Who Shared Elite Lip Combos In 2023

In 2023, the girlies didn’t gate-keep their favorite lip combinations, instead opening up their makeup bags and spilling the most-loved goods.

From precise lip liners and hydrating lip oils, to shimmering glosses and classic full-beat lipsticks, one thing’s for certain: the lip combos were endless. While A-listers in Hollywood have access to some of the top makeup artists in the world for red carpet events, the same stars are more frequently dropping the veil by way of social media, and in turn, revealing the makeup tips they’ve learned along the way.

Throughout the year, celebs like Hailey Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kylie Jenner revealed their go-to lipstick and lip liner pairings, and ultimately, steered the makeup trends because of it.

More of a strawberry girl rather than a cherry cola lover? How about a more daring beauty lover who isn’t afraid of a little blue lip moment?

No matter your personal aesthetic, here are the six most elite lip combos that celebrities shared in 2023.

Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Girl Lip

If there was one viral lip product that defined 2023, it was no doubt the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment ($16). And while Hailey Bieber rocked many a lip combo this year alone, this ultra-natural “strawberry girl makeup” look reigned supreme.

Bieber lined her lips with the NYX Slim Lip Pencil Creamy Long-Lasting Lip Liner in Nude Truffle ($5) before adding her Rhode lippie.

Kylie Jenner’s Cherry Cola Lip Gloss

ICYMI, “cherry cola lips” have been having their main character moment, with it girlies on the internet obsessed with the sultry technique.

Kylie Jenner is one of many bringing back the ’90s lip trend, and most recently revealed her preferred lip combo to achieve the look. Firstly, she lined her lips with the Kylie Cosmetics Precision Pout Lip Liner in Cocoa ($17), before blending her brand’s matte liquid lipstick kit in the shade Better Not Pout ($35). For that glossy finish, she added the Gloss Drip in Fall In Love ($18) on top of the entire look.

Sofia Richie’s Wedding Day Serve

Sofia Richie Grainge’s South of France wedding is closely linked to the “quiet luxury” trend that formally gained its wings in 2023. Her glam by makeup artist Pati Dubroff is also associated with the buzzy aesthetic.

Richie’s soft peachy lip is thanks to the Chanel Rouge Coco Baume in Pink Delight ($45), along with some subtle lip contouring with the DIBS Beauty No Pressure Lip Definer in Light ($16).

Megan Thee Stallion’s Frosty Blue Lip

A total glam chameleon, Megan Thee Stallion has served up look after look all throughout 2023. One in particular that stands out as uniquely her own is her metallic blue lipstick moment from June.

By way of a photo on the ’gram, she revealed her exact lip combo to be the Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner in Black Violet ($10.29) topped with the Super Lustrous Lip Gloss in Frost Queen ($8.69).

Rosalía’s 4-Step Lip Combination

A Latina hit maker who is frequently spotted runway-side, Rosalía’s approach to beauty and fashion has proven to be quite influential.

This November, she revealed via TikTok exactly how to achieve her signature red-stained pout. She first lines her lips the with NYX Suede Matte Velvet Vegan Lip Liner in Cold Brew ($5), taking time to feather the product with a small fluffy brush. She then applies Byredo’s Lipstick in Earth Dust ($50) and the Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint ($24) at the center of her lips. For a glossy finish, she opts for Kylie Cosmetics’ Lip Oil in Pomegranate ($25).

Alix Earle’s Everyday Glossy Pout

In the world of TikTok influencers, Alix Earle has quickly risen to the top, amassing over six million followers on the platform alone.

While the influencer has shared countless lip combinations on her TikTok, a few constant faves are always in rotation. In particular, she’s known to rock the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk ($25) in tandem with the Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm in Rose ($24) for an everyday, ultra-natural beat.