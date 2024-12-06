The weather is getting colder and faux fur coats are making their way to the front of people’s closets. For beauty girlies, this means one other thing: the makeup looks are getting much icier.

Enter: the “ice princess” aesthetic that’s currently owning winter 2025 trends.

The Rise Of “Ice Princess” Makeup

Over the last few weeks, an “ice princess”-inspired vibe has been taking over the beauty space, with a flood of TikTok videos under the #IcePrincessMakeup hashtag. What’s more, cult-beloved brands — like Huda Beauty and Kim Kardashian’s SKKN BY KIM — have recently dropped iced-out, cool-toned makeup collections that feature glittering eye pigments and shimmering lip glosses. Hailey Bieber’s Rhode has also unveiled its Peppermint Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment, which has a cool-toned shimmer and refreshing candy cane scent. It’s a movement.

“The ice princess look is all about frosty and cool tones,” says Katie Jane Hughes, a celebrity makeup artist and founder of KJH.brand.

Amra Olević Reyes, an OG beauty influencer, echoes this. “Ice princess makeup is all about that frosty, glowing vibe. It gives off ‘modern fairytale’ — like a mix of frosty chic and playful glam.”

The cozy and warm “cherry mocha girl” needs to make room for her cold-as-ice baddie sister.

Hello, Frosty, Glittery Eyes

What sets the ice princess aesthetic apart is its high-glam eyeshadow — which often involves sparkling silver pigment or cool-toned baby blue glitter applied all over the lids. As the eyes are especially full-glam, a cool-toned matte cut crease and voluminous lashes are a welcome addition.

Olević Reyes points to the Natasha Denona Mini Xenon Eyeshadow Palette and the Too Faced Disco Crush High Shine Glitter Eye + Face Sparkle in Fairy Dust as a couple of her faves for achieving the look.

Additionally, the Huda Beauty Icy Nude Eyeshadow Palette is a limited edition launch that comes with every cool-toned matte shade and diamond-like sparkling pigment needed for an ice princess beat, whether you’re doing a “more is more” finish or minimal glam.

For The Love Of Cool-Toned Hues

Aside from glistening eyes — the centerpiece of the ice princess glam aesthetic — embracing cool-toned cheek and lip colors (as well as nails and outfits) are a total must to complete the vibe.

For a cohesive look, Olević Reyes says that cool-colored, soft pink “flushed cheeks” are a total must. She names the Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Blush Powder in Winter Kissed as her go-to, as the velvety matte formula and bright color give her complexion a dose of wintery freshness.

Alongside a pink flush, Hughes recommends leaning into highlighted cheekbones for added glamour. “Don’t be afraid to play with shimmery, dewy cheeks. Always start with a glowy base — the KJH.brand Hyper Shine Lite Pigment is a perfect starting point to get radiant skin — then supplement with your favorite shimmery products,” she says. Fenty Beauty’s Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in How Many Carats is the perfect ice princess highlighter to top your dewy base.

Lastly, top any cool brown lip liner with a frosted gloss for a glistening pout. Throw on your fluffiest coat and you’re good to go.