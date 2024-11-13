Since last fall, “cherry mocha” has been a buzzword in the beauty industry that references any burgundy hair hue or deep brown nail polish color with a warm cherry red tint.

This year, however, the trendy color has taken on a life of its own, with over 1,800 videos on TikTok under the hashtag #CherryMocha and a full-on glam and fashion aesthetic to go with it. However, the obsession doesn’t stop there, considering beloved fashion houses – like Gucci and House of CB – have recently dropped collections that heavily feature the hue.

Enter: the quintessential “cherry mocha” girl of winter ’24/25. Because “cherry girl” summer is so last season.

The “Cherry Mocha” Girl

While the hues associated with “cherry girl” summer are more of a vibrant red, “cherry mocha” winter is defined by burgundy colors — both opaque and sheer — that are much darker (and sultrier) by comparison. The rising aesthetic encompasses all things makeup, manicures, outfits, shoes, and accessories.

“A cherry mocha girl is in her moody, vibe-y, cool girl cold weather feels,” says Delaney Childs, a fashion-forward influencer. “The looks are rich, decedent, and a little romantic with quintessential fall and winter tones.”

Case in point? Supermodel Jasmine Tookes was the ultimate cherry mocha girl in Paris in October, with the dress, stiletto pumps, purse, manicure, and high-gloss lip to prove it. Then there was Hailey Bieber, who celebrated her birthday last year in a velvety cherry mocha dress with matching monochromatic nails. Though aside from taste-making celebs, Google Trends reveals that the phrases “gothic romance” and “dark coquette” have reached an all-time high, signaling that all things vampy are of increasing interest.

Hello, Dark Cherry-Tinted Lips

ICYMI: vampy cherry-tinted lips have been dominating this season’s beauty trends. They were spotted on the Weiderhoeft runway during New York Fashion Week in September, for one. Countless it girls have also been sporting the color on their lips, including Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Elsa Hosk, and Jess Hunt.

“The iconic cherry mocha lip is my version of the new clean girl look, but with a monochromatic touch,” Karen Gonzalez, a beauty influencer, tells Bustle. And top makeup artists also say that the lip color is going to be major for the fall and winter months.

“Minimal face and eye makeup with a pop of a deep, fall-colored lip is going to be very in,” Emily Gray, a Nashville-based makeup artist, previously told Bustle. Tobi Henney, a celebrity makeup artist, has echoed this. “Vampy lips are coming back.”

For the ultimate dark cherry cola lips, here are seven burgundy-tinted gloss formulas you’ll want to add to your makeup bag this season.

Burgundy Nails Are Trending, Too

Aside from cool girl ’fits and cherry-tinted glamour, burgundy nails have also become a staple amongst celebs and manicure aficionados.

Case in point? Stars like Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa have each rocked the nail hue in the last few weeks, cementing its on-trend status for the season.

“I’m living for a cherry mocha manicure,” Childs tells Bustle. “I currently have the shade Cherry Mocha by DND on and it is perfection.”

Childs isn’t alone. Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, who works with Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lopez, recently told Bustle that he is obsessed with the shade for autumn.

“I foresee dark shades for the cooler weather,” he has said. “Burgundy is one of my favorites for fall [and winter].”

Whether you’re choosing your color at the salon or picking up a new shade for an at-home manicure, here are seven cherry mocha nail polish colors that pass the vibe check.