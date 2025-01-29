I’ve Discovered The Perfect Makeup Routine For A 4-Day Indian Wedding

Of all the scenarios I should have been worried about for a recent family wedding, I was most concerned about my own face.

To provide context, I was going to be in Mumbai for a four-day Big Fat Indian Wedding and I needed to figure out how to ace my makeup for a climate that was extremely hot and wet — a stark contrast to the frigid, arid landscape of New York.

This wedding had four main events, one of which included an outdoor baraat, a dance procession that brought the groom to the wedding venue. There was also going to be a lot of dancing. I knew that if I wanted to fully immerse myself in the festivities, my makeup would need to be on lock. I didn’t want to worry about it slipping, sliding, or disappearing altogether in the humid climate. I had quite a beauty dilemma on my hands.

For some pointers, I reached out to Kirin Bhatty, a celebrity makeup artist with first-hand knowledge of the subcontinent’s climate, since her family is from Pakistan and she visits often. She shared four pro tips that helped keep my glam on point during the celebrations.

For Ultimate Makeup Lasting Power

It all starts with your foundation. While she signed off on my base product of choice — Danessa Myricks’ Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder — Bhatty suggested I add a primer to grip it and make it last longer. (Spoiler: It worked.)

As for blush, you’ll want to go with a liquid formula in lieu of a powder or cream. I learned the hard way she was right: I wore my go-to cream rouge for two events before realizing it faded after an hour, which the liquid one I used afterward didn’t do.

Also, though Bhatty recommended I pack a setting spray, I didn’t end up using it since my base products successfully kept the oil away. If your skin is on the oilier or sweatier side, though, I’d definitely recommend using one.

The fun part? An Indian wedding calls for major drama and OTT adornment when it comes to makeup, and I wanted to lean in. I dusted off every glitter shadow and palette I had, and started swatching red lipsticks to find the most vibrant. On introspection, I actually think I didn’t go hard enough with the shimmery eye makeup. I can’t wait for the next wedding to correct that mistake.

With those tips in mind, keep scrolling for the makeup essentials that survived the four-day affair.

Indian Wedding-Ready Glam Products

1. The Sweat-Proof Base

Oily skin hates to see this product coming. The balmy base truly keeps sebum in check all day. It’s less glowy than a liquid foundation, but is the perfect foil for any sticky weather situation — and didn’t even crack when I was dancing outdoors in 65% humidity on an 85-degree day.

2. The Oil-Control Insurance Policy

When I was dressing for events that included outdoor time, I incorporated an additional layer of oil control into my skin care prep, which basically involved patting two drops of this weightless serum onto my T-zone. I looked a touch more matte than normal, but otherwise, it worked to eliminate all unwanted traces of shine. I didn’t need a primer or setting spray, which is kind of iconic.

3. The One-Step Statement Eye

This eyeshadow set TikTok on fire for its megawatt sparkle, but as an unbiased user, I’m here to report that the hype is real. I layered both the rose gold and magenta shades of the glitter pigment atop a matte pink shadow for a dreamy shimmery eye because I wanted a serious punch of pink, but it looks equally bomb without a base color. It was so easy to apply and there was almost no fallout.

4. The Longwear Blush

This pigmented baddie by Hourglass left a shot of color and a flattering glow that was still on when I took my makeup off at 4 a.m.

5. The Glitter That Keeps Giving

If you’re a glitter girly, you’re guaranteed to have hit pan on multiples of this shadow already. But if you’re not a shimmering shadow devotee, Blushing Lizard will convert you. Who knew that blue sparkles on a taupey-pink base would look good on every skin tone? Half Magic’s founder and Euphoria makeup artist Donny Davy, that’s who. To bring drama and intensity, I really packed the shadow on my eyelid over a nude base, using a small, dense shadow brush. It’s a party in a pan.

6. The Volcanic Red Lip

It’s hard to believe this line’s lipsticks are only comprised of plant-based pigments, because typically, color this intense comes with a host of warning labels. I love the orange undertone of this lava-like red on my brown skin. It goes on smoothly and the finish has just the right amount of gloss from all the plant oils and butters it's made of to deliver an elevated gleam. The best part? I didn’t even need to touch up, since it fades to a just-kissed stain as the evening goes on.

7. The Self-Adhesive Lash Clusters

I’m sending good juju to all the brands that make it easy for me to perform challenging beauty tasks, and putting on fake lashes is one. Ardell is getting all my blessings, because all it takes to wear these pre-glued extension clusters is a tweezer — and that is conveniently included in the package. I like to put them on before tight lining so I can actually see where they’re going — just press them under your natural lash line and they’ll stay tight all night. There are three lengths in one package, and I like to start with the longest on the outer corners and go shorter as I go inward.

8. The DIY Laminated Brow Gel

I’ve been growing my brows out, and as someone who possesses a lot of brow, this is a problem. I need major hold that will render the strands immobile, but I also want my arches to look fluffy and not plastered to my face. This gel does both. It allows me to brush my strands into some semblance of a shape and then keep them there. My brows were as immovable in Mumbai’s humidity as they are at home in New York.

9. The Foolproof Press-On Nail

These are the nails I think I deserve. A newbie could put them on and they’d still end up looking like a nail tech spent hours crafting them. I wanted a long-lasting, gorgeous manicure to complement my mehndi designs, and with its swirly nude base and gold accents, this set was beautiful and versatile enough to go with everything I wore. They were the most complimented element of my look and lasted for over a week.

10. The Nearly-Clinical Grade Antiperspirant

Listen, there’s a time and place for natural deodorants, and the scenario I found myself in was not conducive to going green. The biggest MVP in my antiperspirant arsenal is this Secret baddie. I love that it’s a gel and doesn’t leave unsightly streaks on clothes the way some (all?) solid formulas do. Plus, it’s unscented and doesn’t olfactorally interfere with my carefully curated fragrance choices. As a bonus third benefit — I’m burying the lede here — it’s undefeatable in odor and moisture control.