What do salmon sperm and snail mucin have in common? Both are unconventional ingredients popular in Korean skin care that have recently found their way into American beauty routines.

K-beauty has, after all, built its reputation on pushing the boundaries of skin care innovation, debuting delivery systems and technologies that often take years to reach shelves stateside — hence the devoted global fandom.

Now, one of Korea’s most innovative legacy skin care brands has officially landed at Sephora, available online now and in stores starting Mar. 13. Meet Iope, a clinical-grade skin care line renowned for its science-backed anti-aging formulas.

Iope Skin Care

If you’ve ever patted on a cushion foundation, you have this brand to thank. Iope developed the very first one back in 2008, but it’s been influencing skin care long before that. Founded in 1996 as cosmeceutical brand, it’s owned by Amorepacific — the Korean beauty giant behind Laneige and Sulwhasoo. The name itself stands for “Innovation of Professional Expertise” — fitting given that the brand develops all its high-tech, skin-friendly products alongside a team of Korean dermatologists.

Iope

“Iope is very well-known in Korea for being science-driven,” says Dr. Hee Jin Kim, medical director at PureenMD. “I often describe it to patients as the Korean version of Skinceuticals — everything is based on innovation and clinical research.”

Now, after decades of cult status in Korea, Iope is finally bringing some of the buzziest technologies overseas. The line’s newest launches tap into that demand with features like microspicules and vegan PDRN (an alternative to salmon sperm).

Ahead, Kim shares the four Iope formulas she recommends most to patients — including the viral serum people online are calling “filler in a bottle.”

The Gentle Retinol

For retinol beginners or sensitive skin girls, this is the formula Kim suggests starting with.

“In Korea, they’re all about the skin barrier,” says Kim. “Yes, people love retinol, but if it compromises the skin barrier, it loses popularity right away.” Iope’s goal, she explains, is to deliver active ingredients as safely and effectively as possible. As researchers of retinoid technology since 1997, they’ve developed this gentle serum, which pairs 1% pure retinol with hydrating squalane to minimize irritation while also smoothing fine lines and pores.

Her advice for first-time users: apply it at night after cleansing and toner, but before moisturizer. Start every other night, then work up to once a day after your skin adjusts. “You don’t need to be peeling to know it’s working,” she says. With this entry-level retinol, consistency is what delivers the plumper, firmer payoff.

The Expert Retinol

Once your skin has graduated from the beginner bottle, you can level up to Iope’s higher-strength version. This formula delivers a 2% retinol blend inside microspicules — ultra-fine, needle-like particles that help ingredients absorb more efficiently and penetrate deeper into the skin.

“A lot of people in Korea even use microspicules by themselves before applying an active ingredient because studies have shown that absorption increases by nearly 50%,” says Kim. “Iope’s formula brings them together, with a rounded tip that reduces irritation compared to conventional microspicule technology.”

The serum also uses four different types of retinoids — including encapsulated retinol, pure retinol, granactive retinoid, and the brand’s proprietary seletinoid. Together, they work on different timelines: some act quickly to encourage skin turnover, while others release more slowly to support collagen production over time. The formula also contains allantoin, a popular K-beauty ingredient, to help soothe and balance the skin barrier.

Kim’s pro tips? Avoid microspicules in general if you have eczema or rosacea, and sandwich this retinol between layers of moisturizer to ease into the stronger formula — which helps deliver less textured, more radiant skin.

The Recovery Serum

If you’ve been hearing whispers of “salmon sperm facials,” this is the at-home skin care version — no needles required. Iope’s Clinical Recovery Serum is built around PDRN, the topical version of polynucleotides — an ingredient that first gained traction in Korea a decade ago as injectables for post-laser skin repair, according to Kim.

Topically, however, “it’s a little hard to deliver to the skin,” she says — which is where Iope’s new tech comes in. “They’re using a liposomal delivery system,” she explains. “Microscopic lipid spheres act as carriers of the active ingredient to penetrate more efficiently and release gradually into the skin.”

The liposomes also carry support players: micromolecular hyaluronic acid and allantoin, both intended to soothe skin and increase the overall plumping effect. Together, those ingredients — along with the PDRN — make up 92% of the formula. The end result with regular use? A glowier, bouncier complexion.

The Caffeine Shot Serum

While the Clinical Recovery Serum focuses on long-term repair, this one is more like your skin’s morning cup of coffee. The PDRN Caffeine Shot Serum combines the brand’s signature barrier-supporting ingredient with caffeine, a derm favorite for reducing puffiness.

“Caffeine is a vasoconstrictor,” explains Kim. “So when people have very puffy eyes, especially in the morning, it constricts the blood vessels a little and gives an immediate brightening effect.”

While the caffeine delivers a quick cosmetic boost, 38% of the formula is made up of PDRN to support skin barrier health over time — plus peptides to improve collagen production and make skin look bouncier and firmer. The lightweight, non-sticky texture also absorbs quickly and layers easily with other products, making it an easy addition to morning routines.

Bottom line? “The younger generation should start with this one,” Kim says. It’s a simple way to brighten, de-puff, and support the skin barrier in one step — or as people online are saying, “filler in a bottle.”