2026 is already shaping up to be a big year for beauty, and January’s launches are proof. From long-requested products to some unexpected standouts, the cosmetics world officially kicked off the new year swinging.

Rare Beauty finally delivered a powder bronzer, giving fans a sun-kissed glow in the middle of winter, while Huda Beauty debuted a reformulated pressed powder with a viral stunt (and results to match). Fragrances got a Valentine’s Day edit, with new perfumes from Kylie Cosmetics, Paris Hilton, and YSL that are equal parts sophisticated and sexy.

Meanwhile, drugstore brands made a serious statement, proving that the best formulas don’t always have to break the bank — including e.l.f.’s new caffeine-spiked eye cream, Sheglam’s pillow blush, L’Oréal’s lip contour liner, and a warm vanilla fragrance that rings in under $50.

If you do feel like splurging, though, skin care is the place to invest. Rich nighttime creams, glow-boosting body serums, and deeply hydrating hair launches — like Nécessaire’s rosemary-infused hair mask — made winter skin and scalp health a top priority.

Whether you’re refreshing your routine, celebrating long-awaited beauty wins, or getting ahead of Valentine’s Day gifting, January’s launches had something for everyone. Scroll on to shop.

1 The Jelly Highlighter Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Shimmer Sephora $29 See On Sephora “The jelly craze continues at Milk — this time in highlighter form. I picked up the lip and cheek stain in 2024 fully expecting a gimmick, but the bouncy texture won me over instantly. Like the blush version, this has the same cooling sensation and feels refreshing to apply. Plus, it delivers an inside-out glow that looks like you’re sweating glitter in the best way. The shimmer is intentionally on the chunkier side, which means it pulls double-duty as an eyeshadow topper. For a night out, this is the new non-negiotable in my routine.” — Emma Stout, beauty writer

2 The Winter Skin Hack The Rich Cream Beau Domaine Skincare $99 See On Beau Domaine “My skin gets intensely dry during the winter, especially around my nose, and my usual moisturizer just doesn’t cut it. I’ve been on the hunt for a heavier nighttime option, and thankfully Beau Domaine’s new Rich Cream arrived right on time. It’s powered by the brand’s signature actives, including GSM10 to protect collagen fibers, ProGR3 to support skin longevity, and a new eco-designed algae oil extract that helps boost hyaluronic acid production and repair the complexion’s protective hydrolipidic film. The cream is thick enough that my skin doesn’t soak up the product in a matter of minutes, but it also doesn’t leave a greasy cast. My skin barrier is screaming for joy.” — ES

3 The Raspberry Fragrance Yves Saint Laurent Libre Berry Crush Eau De Parfum Sephora $145 See On Sephora “Berry fragrances are having a moment, and my pick is YSL’s Libre Berry Crush. It opens with a warm floral that feels familiar if you love the original Libre, but in the dry-down, the nuances of the new composition come through: tart raspberry, softened around the edges by coconut that stays quietly in the background. Bright yet jammy, your winter-to-spring scent just got sorted.” — ES

4 The Much-Anticipated Bronzer Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Soft Matte Powder Bronzer Sephora $30 See On Sephora “Fans have been asking for a Rare Beauty powder bronzer for years, and Selena Gomez delivered on all accounts. Like the cream version, it buffs in effortlessly, with shades that are warm without veering too orange. The formula gives a true sun-kissed glow and a velvety finish — no muddy foreheads in sight. If you love the brand’s cream option but want something matte with warmer undertones, it’s worth picking up. I personally prefer a powder bronzer as a finishing step in my makeup, so this has become my new go-to.” — ES

5 The Pressed Powder Huda Beauty Easy Bake Airbrush Matte Pressed Setting Powder Sephora $40 See On Sephora “Another release that people have been begging for? Huda Beauty’s pressed powder. Reformulated from the 2023 version, it’s now the pressed counterpart to the brand’s fan-favorite loose powder — and I can testify, it does the trick. It blurs, mattifies, and makes my under-eyes look like they have a filter on. Even after seven hours of wear, my face still looked flawless. If you have dry skin, the rice starch–based formula might be too much — but for oily girls like me, it’s a godsend.” — ES

6 The Blurred Lip Liner L'Oréal Blurfiller Blurring Lip Contour Ulta $12.99 See On Ulta “Blurred, Nina Park-style lips were the biggest makeup trend to come out of 2025, and the easiest way to achieve the look is with a contouring lip liner. As a huge fan of Rhode’s Peptide Lip Shape, I was skeptical if a drugstore product could deliver similar results, but I’ll admit I was wrong. L’Oréal’s launch has the same creamy texture that allows you to apply and blend without tugging, and just as much pigment. I need it in every color.” — ES

7 The Brightening Eye Cream e.l.f. Cosmetics Bright + Brew-tiful Eye Cream Ulta $13 See On Ulta “My under-eyes hit scary levels of puffiness in the morning — but then I tried e.l.f.’s $13 formula, which promises to brighten and de-puff. After a week of use, I can say I’m officially an eye cream convert. The banana tint instantly cancels out purpleness, while vitamin C helps brighten over time. A 3% caffeine blend visibly tones down puffiness — and hours later, my skin still looks and feels bouncy. My new motto: While I drink a cup of coffee in the morning, my under-eyes deserve their own caffeine fix.” — ES

8 The Eyeshadow Stick Anastasia Beverly Hills Glidr Cream Eyeshadow Stick Sephora $34 See On Sephora “As someone inept at eyeshadow, shadow sticks have become my best friend the past few years. I’ve tried most of the ones on the market, but ABH’s Glidr sticks recently became a favorite. They’re creamy and so blendable that you only need to use a brush if you really want to. The most impressive part of the launch, though, is the shade range — from pink metallics to everyday mattes. Lately, I’ve been reaching for the shade Soft Ochre for my 10-minute makeup routine. A quick finger blend delivers the most beautiful, subtle wash of color.” — ES

9 The Bouncy Blush Dream Touch Blush Sheglam $7.49 See On Sheglam “Sheglam just hopped on the pillow blush trend with their Dream Touch blush, which has a putty-matte consistency. The Whipped Fig color, a soft brownish-peach, delivers that perfect shy-girl flush, but the rest of the shades — from a deep violet-red to hot pink — offer plenty of options. Do I totally get why a blush need to be pressable? Not really. But with excellent color payoff and a gorgeous blurring effect, I’m all about it.” — ES

10 The Under-Eye Brightener YSE Beauty Wide Awake Eye Cream Sephora $68 See On Sephora “This eye cream from Molly Sims’ beauty brand launched in 2024 to much fanfare — and now, it comes in three new shades. It’s the ultimate skin care-makeup hybrid for tired girls (or anyone with dark circles): with vitamin C, caffeine, niacinamide, a slew of antioxidants, and lightly concealing pigment, it truly lives up to its name.” — Rachel Lapidos, deputy beauty editor

11 The Body Serum Daydreamer Firming Body Serum Joonbyrd $24 See On Joonbyrd “Joonbyrd arrived in the U.S. from the UK this month, bringing its clinical-grade body care stateside at just the right time. I’ve been loving the brand’s gourmand-scented, active formulas, but Daydreamer is my fave. Packed with peptides and a slew of skin-hydrating ingredients, the gel-to-oil concoction keeps my body supple and juicily nourished all day long, and it’s completely revived my dry limbs.” — RL

12 The Hair Mask Nécessaire Rosemary Leave-In Mask Sephora $60 See On Sephora “Between coloring my hair each month, the frigid temps, and regular styling, my strands have been in a sad, dull state. Thankfully, Nécessaire’s rosemary-spiked mask gives it the TLC they desperately need. Besides its star ingredient — which helps reduce oil and buildup — it contains vegan keratin and plant proteins to deliver intense nourishment to your hair. Mine has been brought back to life after a couple weeks of use.” — RL

13 The Glow Savior Laneige Water Bank Aqua Facial Serum Sephora $36 See On Sephora “In Korea, glass facials are all the rage thanks to their ability to deliver dolphin skin post-treatment. Now, Laneige has bottled up these effects with its Water Bank Aqua Facial Serum. The potent formula has a 7.7% acid complex alongisde hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid, PDRN, and ceramides — working as a gentle exfoliant that hydrates, leaving you with a more radiant complexion. Yes, please.” — RL

14 The Hydrating Concealer Prada Micro-Correcting Blurring Concealer Sephora $48 See On Sephora “Meet my new go-to concealer for glam days. Prada has created the ultimate makeup product for hiding dark circles, redness, dark spots, zits — you name it. With an 80% skin care-based formula, it treats your complexion as it conceals via micro-filter pearls and medium, buildable pigment. I use it to cover dark circles, and it stays put from morning to night without creasing.” — RL

15 The Night Cream A3O™ Elemental Night Cream Elm Biosciences $165 See On Elm Biosciences “Elm Biosciences just launched a night cream that’s powered by a who’s-who of skin care ingredients. There’s the brand’s proprietary brightening antioxidant complex, soothing ectoin, a retinoid precursor, and collagen-stimulating carnosine — all wrapped into a luxuriously rich, butter-like concoction. As the newest addition to my nighttime routine, I sleep better knowing I’m waking up with glowier skin.” — RL

16 The Valentine’s Perfume Kylie Cosmetics Cosmic Intense Eau de Parfum Ulta $86 See On Ulta “I’m already a fan of the other Cosmic perfumes, but Kylie really went all out with this one. Cosmic Intense is a vanilla love story: and while the gourmand is featured more prominently in this fragrance, it’s not overly saccharine. Combined with golden amber accord, benzoin, blood orange, star jasmine, and musk, it’s rich, alluring, and unforgettable. The perfect sophisticated, head-turning perfume for gourmand fans.” — RL

17 The Skin Tint IT Cosmetics Do It All Sheer Tint Face Balm Ulta $34 See On Ulta “I was skeptical about how good a skin tint in balm form could be, but IT Cosmetics’ launch has won my heart. In the pot, it feels like a mousse, yet it goes on completely sheer — just as promised. It’s super hydrating and lightweight, so it feels like I’m wearing nothing, even as my face looks like it’s naturally flawless.” — RL

18 The Lip-To-Cheek MAC Powder Kiss Liquid Lip & Cheek Mousse Ulta $27 See On Ulta “This has become the MVP of my five-minute makeup routine. I love the applicator — I simply swipe it onto my cheekbones and blend. The cloud-like finish melts in beautifully. It comes in so many good colors, but I’m partial to More The Mehr-Ier, a mauve pink that’s the perfect everyday lip and cheek shade.” — RL

19 The Gloss Stick EmpowerGloss™ Ultra-Glossy Lip Serum Thrive Causemetics $28 See On Thrive Causemetics “There is something so pretty about this finish — it’s glossy without being goopy, and lightweight yet incredibly hydrating. It gives lips a glass finish with a hint of color that I’m obsessed with. The formula contains vitamin E and jojoba oil to help keep lips moisturized for hours, and even when it wears off, my lips stay soft and smooth.” — Shyema Azam, beauty director, branded content

20 The Wave Spray Salt Water Vanilla Texturizing Wave Spray Saltair $13 See On Saltair “This new Saltair spray helped me rediscover my natural waves and gives me the prettiest bends when I spray it on wet hair and let it air-dry. That’s thanks to its hydrolyzed rice protein and polymers that help achieve that true beachy look. It doesn’t feel crunchy or sticky — just a soft texture that’s great for waves and curls. Plus, the Salt Water Vanilla scent is absolutely delicious.” — SA

21 The Skin-Smoothing Serum Total RF Serum Rodan + Fields $160 See On Rodan + Fields “I was curious about this serum because it’s said to target all the key signs of aging, like fine lines and uneven texture. I saw results so quickly — my skin looked refreshed almost immediately. After a month of using the lightweight formula in my routine, my complexion had a healthy glow and more bounce. That’s thanks to its antioxidant complex, which protects against environmental aggressors, and the proprietary RF TriEnergy Complex with omega-6 fatty acids, which gives my skin the boost it needed.” — SA