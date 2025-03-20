Jenna Ortega’s approach to beauty has always skewed a bit dark, but this spring, she’s softening it up with a hint of color.

Much like her character on Wednesday, the actor has been long associated as someone who gravitates toward a gothic aesthetic, complete with sleek black hair and an equally dark wardrobe. (She’s basically Gen Z angst manifested.)

However, it looks like even Ortega can’t resist spring 2025’s biggest hair color trends. Debuting an oxblood hair color on Instagram, the star gave one of the buzziest shades a personal twist.

After all, if there was any time to experiment with a new look, it only makes sense that it’d be amid the season of rebirth.

Jenna Ortega’s “Unicorn Blood” Hair

On Instagram, her fashion stylist shared a photo of Ortega in a head-to-toe oxblood shade. From her new hair color — which was the work of hairstylist Bobby Eliot — to her outfit, Ortega was the picture of the black cherry trend IRL. Her new ‘do, which is characterized as a deep red hue, is so dark, it almost looks black — a fitting change for the star (and one Wednesday Addams would definitely approve of).

In the snap, the actor’s hair was pulled into a low ponytail, with her long, layered curtain bangs softly framing her face.

The shade — which her stylist is calling “unicorn blood” amid her press tour for her new movie, Death of a Unicorn — is so very on par with what fans have come to expect from Ortega: a bit dark yet humorous.

Her glam, on the other hand, provided a contrast to the statement shade with a barely-there approach. Her lip color was essentially nonexistent while the rest of her complexion was kept subtle and radiant.

The “Mall Red” Hair Trend

It seems redheads might be having more fun this season.

From Chappell Roan’s bold, fiery locks to what hairstylist Juliana Ohlmeyer previously dubbed “mall red,” aka those dark, moody shades sported by Dua Lipa and now Ortega), the versatile hue is coming for Hollywood’s hair.

“This feels like entering the red zone without being too committed,” Ohlmeyer told Bustle. “It’s sultry and kind of vampy, because it is a deep, glossy brunette, but you see true violet and cherry undertones in the right light. It’s like a cool girl at the mall.”

Unlike an all-over jet black wash, this look leans into soft and natural undertones to add a layer of warmth — the perfect shade for brunettes who want to try something different than their usual shade.