"Black Cherry” Nails Are About To Be Your Next Mani Obsession

A year ago, “cherry mocha” was one of the hottest nail trends. The Hailey Bieber-loved cherry mocha hue is best described as a shade of light burgundy with vivid red undertones. And next to monochromatic ‘fits and chic accessories, it all but owned the world of nail art.

For fall 2024, another cherry-inspired polish trend is making the rounds — and this year, it’s a bit darker (and much more sultry, too). Say hello to “black cherry” nails.

Black Cherry Nails Are In For Fall

With summer slowly coming to a wrap, the girlies are already starting to curate their autumn wardrobes and welcome those cozy fall vibes (hello, PSL SZN), making it the perfect time for black cherry nails to have their main character moment all over TikTok.

A bit different than the cherry mocha trend before it, black cherry is all about ultra-deep nails with a subtle red undertone. It’s a near-black shade of lacquer that’s dimensional and reminiscent of the darkest, juiciest cherries around.

Aside from a simple wash of the color, there are different ways to rock the buzzy shade. If you need inspo, see below for five ways to wear the nail polish that’s going to dominate the upcoming months.

5 Ways To Wear The Trending Color

Minimally Chic Swirls

If you’re a total manicure minimalist, try painting on some understated black cherry swirls atop your fave sheer-neutral polish shade.

Black Cherry Chrome

When in doubt, topping your black cherry mani with a mirror-like chrome finish is the easiest way to give off total cool girl vibes with your tips.

Coquette Burgundy French Tips

If coquettecore is more your vibe — but you still want to try the dark polish shade — try painting on some colorful French tips before adorning a few tips with oversized 3-D bows.

Cherry Aura Art

Take cues from Megan Fox, Halle Bailey, and Dua Lipa, and try some aura art with two complementary shades of black cherry polish.

Cherry-Colored Croc Print

Add a whole lot of luxuriousness to your vibe with a crocodile print manicure in both black cherry and cherry mocha polish shades.