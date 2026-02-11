The Unexpected Beauty Tool Joey King Swears By For Better Sleep

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite celebrities and talent for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, Joey King opens up about her fave products, skin struggles, and evolving philosophy around beauty.

Joey King knows her way around a hair and makeup trailer. She’s undergone her fair share of transformations over the years, from Ramona Quimby’s bowl-shaped hairdo to Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s buzz cut. (Her latest switch-up — a coppery red — is for the Practical Magic sequel, out in September.) But as the 26-year-old actor puts it, that level of experimentation can catch up with you.

King says her acne fluctuates alongside new products getting tested on set. “Sometimes my skin is super happy during those periods, and sometimes it’s a struggle every single day,” she tells me. “I either wake up annoyed with it or with a God complex.”

Stripping things back to the basics is what’s made her routine become more balanced and consistent. “I’m the kind of person now who uses two to three products on my skin, morning and night, and calls it a day,” she says. “Some days, I don’t feel like putting on any makeup, but some days I really want to. Listening to myself and doing what feels right in the moment is where I'm at.”

That said, The Kissing Booth star hasn’t cracked every beauty code just yet: “Can somebody please help me figure out how to keep a blowout nice throughout the night?”

Instagram / @joeyking As an ambassador for Neutrogena’s new Evenly Clear line, King’s extra-radiant complexion is doing the talking. “It’s such an amazing line because it’s targeted for adult acne,” she says, lowering her voice as if to tell me a secret. “And it actually frickin’ works.” Ahead, she shares that same enthusiasm for the rest of her ride or dies — from the hypochlorous acid spray that never leaves her gym bag to the signature scent she orders in bulk from Taiwan.

Her Daily Cleanser Neutrogena Evenly Clear Acne Cleanser Target $14.99 See On Target “This is my go-to. It has a gel texture, which I’ve always loved. When I’m having an acne flare-up, my biggest concern is using products that dry out my already dry skin. Not having to choose between acne care and hydration is such a relief. I use it twice a day, and it’s helping me fight acne and any dark spots I have left from picking.”

Her Hair Repair Hero Olaplex No.5L Moisturize & Mend Leave-In Conditioner Sephora $32 See On Sephora “I have so many split ends — and that’s OK — but one thing I always do is put on a leave-in conditioner after showering. I try not to touch my hair at all while I air-dry it and not use any heat on it when I’m not working.”

Her Melatonin Replacement TheraFace Mask Glo Therabody $379.99 $349.99 $349.99 See On Therabody “I use this before bed while I’m watching TV because it makes me sleepy. The vibrations are so soothing. I’m sure it works great for my skin, too, but it’s such a funny look. My dog is like, ‘Who the heck are you?’”

Her Gym Bag Essential Neutrogena Evenly Clear Acne Clarifying Spray See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I’m the kind of person that goes to the gym and runs all my errands right after. When I spray my face with this, it kills all the bacteria, so I can go about my day and not be freaked out that I’m sitting in my own sweat. It’s definitely my MVP product in terms of how effective it is for my lifestyle.”

Her Signature Scent Hunter Eau de Toilette P.Seven $34.26 See on P.Seven “I happened upon this perfume six years ago while I was shopping in a mall in Japan. I love a scent that’s a little bit masculine and feminine, and this one isn’t too sweet. It’s musky and woody, but also crisp and light. Now I go on their website and order in bulk.”