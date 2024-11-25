Joey King is no stranger to being on the big screen, with comedic faves like A Family Affair and The Kissing Booth just a couple of her most-loved works. Her most recent project, however, is uniquely short and sweet: a hilarious commercial spot with e.l.f. Cosmetics alongside Emily In Paris star Lucien Laviscount.

The commercial also stars the beauty brand’s top-selling Power Grip Primer, a cult-beloved makeup bag essential that happens to be King’s secret weapon both on and off set.

“It's literally the most popular makeup item in the entire world for a reason,” King tells Bustle over Zoom. “I wear it nearly every day if I'm wearing makeup.”

In the e.l.f. campaign, King and Laviscount are a couple meeting his parents for the first time. Although both families support different sports teams (she arrives with her face painted in the team’s colors), they bond and ultimately “stick together” by sharing the grippy primer between them to rock their fandom’s colors. Like, full faces of their fandom’s colors.

For those who don’t have the product in their life, it’s a gel-like formula that hydrates and preps the skin for a near-flawless base. To the commercial’s point: Even when wearing out-there face paint, it performs like a dream.

Aside from e.l.f.’s primer, King points to both the e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter and Glow Reviver Lip Oil as her personal faves. Every day, though, there’s one makeup step she’ll never skip, whether she’s doing a five-minute beat or full-glam: “No matter what, I always have to have eyeliner in my lash line. I think it just really makes my eyes pop,” she says.

When she’s getting ready, she listens to a wide range of artists, like Talking Heads and Mac Miller, along with the newest album from her pop star bestie, Sabrina Carpenter.

“My favorite song changes all the time, but right now I think it's ‘Lie To Girls,’” she tells Bustle. “It sounds like she just plucked what every girl has written in their diary after a hard relationship or bad experience and made a song about it.”

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.