Zac Efron is sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the set of A Family Affair. To mark the release of the Netflix comedy on June 28, the actor posted a video on Instagram of his costar Joey King nailing a comedic stunt during filming.

In the BTS clip, King appears startled after walking into a bedroom and begins screaming as she attempts to make her exit. However, she accidentally slams into a door frame, before falling face down on the floor.

After completing the scene, King’s costars Efron and Nicole Kidman burst out laughing in the video and reveal themselves to be watching on from behind the camera.

“Let’s go!” Efron quips, after which Kidman to chimes in, “That’s my girl” while making a thumbs up. Efron then jokes that King “does all her own stunts” as she walks back into the room. “That was so good,” he adds.

King’s costar Liza Koshy also praised her work on the scene, writing in the comments under Efron’s video, “No floor pad, NOTHIN. Raw dawg.”

Directed by Richard LaGravenese, Netflix’s A Family Affair follows the story of Zara Ford (King), a personal assistant to the self-absorbed movie star, Chris Cole (Efron). However, after Zara quits her job as Chris’ PA, he begins an unexpected romance with her widowed mother, Brooke Harwood (Kidman).

Nicole Kidman, Joey King. and Zac Efron in A Family Affair. Tina Rowden/Netflix

Efron recently discussed working with Kidman for a second time with People, after previously starring together in 2012’s The Paperboy.

“I was still a bit apprehensive but reuniting with Nicole is always so great and as talented as she as an actress,” he said. “She is equally kind, caring, and wonderful to spend time with.”

While A Family Affair marks the first time King and Efron have worked together, the former has fond memories of the actor from his High School Musical days.

In a recent interview for Netflix, King admitted to being a big fan of the Disney movie franchise, prompting Efron to reveal a surprising behind-the-scenes tidbit about one of the film’s most memorable musical numbers.