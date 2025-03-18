Khloé Kardashian is having so much fun styling her new Italian bob.

While people often assume that cutting your hair limits your styling options, the Good American founder is proving otherwise. From loose beach waves to ultra-sleek, straight finishes, her shorter length — which she debuted in January — is serving up plenty of inspo for anyone ready to cross over to the short side.

Most recently, Kardashian embraced a nostalgic, whimsical vibe with her hair that could only be described as extremely Lizzie McGuire coded. The fun half-up, half-down look was very much giving early 2000s charm with a modern twist. Lizzie would be so proud.

Khloe Kardashian’s Retro Bob

On March 15, Kardashian shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram showing off her sleek half-up bun with the rest of her hair flipped out — a nostalgic ‘do created by celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan, who she often works with.

It’s a look that’s straight out of my Disney Channel poster-covered childhood bedroom walls, but the addition of two face-framing tendrils that hit past her chin is what really takes it beyond chic and into ultra-retro territory.

The reality star and entrepreneur paired the very Y2K hairdo with an equally nostalgic makeup look: high-contrast lip liner, defined brows, and a soft smoky eye. Combined with her white tank top, Kardashian looked straight out of the early 2000s.

This Is Your Sign To Get A Bob

So often people get a bob haircut and proceed to style it in the exact same way everyday. The short, trendy length is one that can get away with that kind of low-effort and low-maintenance treatment, but that doesn’t mean it has to. Use Kardashian as proof that the cut is super versatile.

Hair pro Brendnetta Ashley previously told Bustle why she thinks the bob is for everyone. “Its strong lines and structure exude confidence,” she shared. “It can be for both curly or straight hair, plus, it works for all generations — so it doesn’t matter your age.”

“The bob is timeless, and basically the equivalent to your staple little black dress,” Michelle Cleveland, a pro hairstylist added.

Besides offering countless styling options, you can also pick between all sorts of bob variations — from Kardashian’s micro Italian version to the blunt bob, an asymmetrical cut, a lob, and more.

Consider me influenced.