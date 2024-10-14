When it comes to the hair colors trending this winter, warm tones are *it,* with deep mulberry and rich chocolate brown a couple of must-try hues. For the buzziest chops, on the other hand, industry experts expect a combo of major transformations and low-maintenance ’dos.

“Winter 2024 will see a mix of bold transformations and effortless, natural styles,” says Jennifer Korab, hairstylist and Renaissance Salon+Spa owner. “The vibe will be about striking a balance between making a statement and keeping things simple.”

And, according to Brendnetta Ashley, a hair pro and Schwarzkopf ambassador, haircuts that show off texture will reign. “From a pixie or a bob to long layers, movement is the vibe. Haircuts are seeing lots of texture and volume, and movement in the hair allows for versatility,” she says.

If you happen to love your current look, Michelle Cleveland, hairstylist and Hair Addict Salon, says you can turn to certain subtle tweaks for a refresh without having to do anything drastic — like Sabrina Carpenter-style curtain fringe, for one.

For some inspo, keep scrolling for the top trending haircuts for winter 2024, according to the pros.

1 The Bombshell Curtain Bangs @sabrinacarpenter It’s no secret that Sabrina Carpenter has risen to total pop star status — and her signature face-framing curtain bangs will continue to be a big trend for the coldest months of the year. “The textured shag with curtain bangs, like Sabrina Carpenter’s, will continue to bring a laid-back, effortlessly cool feel,” says Korab. Cleveland agrees. “Whether with short or longer hair, a face-framing cut softens the face and allows for a more lived-in and relaxed look.”

2 The Sleek Micro Mini Bob @riawna For those looking for a sleek yet low-maintenance look for wintertime, the micro mini bob might be the move. “The jawline bob will be a big trend, giving off a sleek, bold, and confident look for those wanting something sharp and polished,” says Korab. Très chic.

3 The Grown-Out Pixie Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The daring pixie cut works fabulously on every hair texture, from tight coils to pin-straight locks. “There are many cuts that can be worn with curly and coily hair — my favorite is a pixie cut,” says Ashley, who even appreciates the grow-out phase with this chop. “For those growing out their pixie and going into a layered bob, it’s a fun and flirty cut that’s soft with lots of texture.” Korab mirrors the sentiment. “A soft pixie cut will appeal to those seeking a bold, playful change with a touch of edginess.”

4 The Romantic Lengthy Layers @khloekardashian Not quite ready to break up with your long hair? Adding in some layers could give you the refresh you need without the commitment of a serious cut. “A long-layered haircut is a timeless style that will always stay on-trend,” says Korab. “It's versatile, suits most face shapes, works with any hair type, and creates volume while still keeping length.” Cleveland loves the look for its innate playfulness. “Layers create movement within the hair, and ultimately, a more youthful and fun vibe,” she says.

5 The Always-In Power Bob @haileesteinfeld A-listers like Hailee Steinfeld, Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, Lily Collins, and countless others have recently gone for a vibe-shifting bob cut. If you’ve been on the fence about going for the chop, consider this your sign. “The bob is timeless, and basically the equivalent to your staple little black dress,” says Cleveland. “It has been able to withstand decades of trends and will always be in style.” “Its strong lines and structure exude confidence,” adds Ashley. “It can be for both curly or straight hair, plus, it works for all generations — so it doesn’t matter your age.”

6 The Textured Wolfy Shag @taylor_hill Wolf cut shags are set to trend for winter 2024, and the style works on both long and shorter lengths. “Some who are looking for change may go for edgy and dramatic cuts like a wolf cut shag,” says Korab. It also works on every hair type. “A wolf cut is basically if a shag and a mullet had a baby,” Kayganich, a Hairstory Network Stylist hairstylist who specializes in curly hair types, previously tells Bustle. “It can be a good style for people with curly hair — especially if it’s someone with high density, fine hair — because this can add a lot of volume up top.”

7 The ’90s It Girl Chop @matildadjerf One thing about the it girls of the 1990s: They knew how to style their strands with a whole lot of sultry volume and bounce. Ashley recommends taking cues from the OGs for the winter season. “The ’90s models had the perfect layered cuts filled with volume and face-framing pieces,” she says. “This classic cut still looks great — though to make it more modern, you can add a chunky bang just at the brow line.”