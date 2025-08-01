To bob, or not to bob? The chic chin-length style is trending this summer (and also always), and it feels as though there’s a new celeb each week joining the short hair club. Between that and the heat, it’s so tempting to chop off several inches. But doing so can be intimidating for those with long, flowing strands, rendering many folks frozen with indecisiveness.

Well, there might finally be a solution to the age-old beauty conundrum, thanks to a Korean hair trend that’s going viral on TikTok: the two-in-one haircut.

The cut, created at Harmony Salon in Seoul, quickly gained attention on social media, and for good reason. By cutting just the underside of your hair to a bob length and leaving the top layer long, it gives those who brave the chop the best of both worlds — the lightweight feel and sleek look of a bob, with the option to keep their lengths.

The Korean 2-In-1 Haircut

To achieve the half-short, half-long style, stylists trim the lower layers of hair short, sometimes adding bangs and face-framing pieces to blend in, while leaving the top layer as is. When worn down, the style looks like a typical long cut with layers — but when this section is pulled up, the secret bob is revealed.

Typically, the longer strands are tied into a bun or claw clip, giving the same effect as wearing a regular bob in a half-up, half-down style.

Best Of Both Worlds

When you look on TikTok at the Korean two-in-one haircut, you’ll find countless users across the globe have begun sharing their attempts at recreating the Korean style — such as @babeybenzhair, who proudly showed off her transformation from the salon chair.

Creator @18hens also got the cut back in March and loved it, noting it looked like the trendy “hush cut” — aka a shaggy, layered Korean style — when worn down. That said, she cautioned that it may not work with all hair types. “Disclaimer: this cut works best with long, thick hair,” she wrote in the caption. “Get a consultation before you decide!”

The two-in-one cut has its drawbacks, though — some, like @hellojanel, found it difficult to style. And if you change your mind, your only options are an awkward growing-out phase or fully committing to a bob. But, for those willing to get a little adventurous at the salon, the innovative style could be the solution they’ve been waiting for.