"Fairy Waves," Side Parts, & More Of Summer's Biggest Hair Trends

Though quiet luxury has ruled for the past few seasons, maximalism is exploding with its bright colors and experimental shapes across the beauty world. Subdued styles like the slicked-back bun and the clean girl aesthetic are slowly coming undone as people embrace messiness and a curated sort of effortlessness.

On top of that, summer encourages you to take another step out of your comfort zone. Now that you can’t rely on layers to show off your fashion sense, your beauty choices — especially your hair — make a bigger statement about your overall style.

Thankfully, this season’s biggest hair trends are all about doing more with less. Think low-maintenance short cuts and easy yet eye-catching updos.

If you’re a hot tool devotee, though, know that there’s room for your hairstyling preferences as well. “This year, I’m loving either done or undone [hair] — nothing in between,” says Julie Dickson, a New York City-based hairstylist at Joon Drop.

From the hottest bob variations to the coolest styles, read on to get the scoop on the 2025 summer hair trends you’ll be seeing everywhere.

1 Fairy Waves Instagram/lalalalisa_m Ariel waves are getting a summer upgrade, according to Johnny Kelly, GoldWell national artist and founder of Gemini Hair Salon. Meet “fairy waves,” which create a delicate, effortless-looking effect on your strands. Essentially, these involve a softened beachy texture created with a flat iron instead of a curling iron.

2 Summer Shag Instagram/@sukiwaterhouse Shag cuts are back, especially shorter variations, says celebrity hairstylist Joseph Maine. The carefree chop is one of the edgier haircuts making its rounds this summer, following the wave of “self-expression and individuality” that Maine has been seeing. The appeal of the shag, according to Maine? “It allows for lots of movement and styling versatility,” he says.

3 French Bob Instagram/@ladygaga For a more dramatic bob, go with the blunt Parisian style. “The French bob is blunt and chic with Parisian charm,” says Amy Abramite, creative director and sylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. “Its length falls at the chin or above with no layers and a bang. The texture is worn natural or minimally styled.”

4 Italian Bob Instagram/@haileybieber The Euro bob has range. If the French version isn’t your style, the Italian take is a more layered version of its Parisian cousin. “The Italian bob is sophisticated and glamorous with its shiny, smooth texture,” says Abramite. “The length is at the chin or beyond with long layers that turn under for a curved effect.” Dickson echoes this, noting that dramatic chin-to-shoulder-length bobs with subtle texture are everywhere right now — and the cut works with or without fringe. “I love this haircut styled three ways: slicked and formal with flipped-up ends, combed straight back and messy with no part, or big and tousled,” she tells Bustle.

5 Grown-Out Pixies Getty Images/Roy Rochlin / Contributor Of course Julia Fox got summer’s hottest haircut back in January. “The grown-out pixie is short and sweet,” says Dickson of the trend. “It’s always an effortless classic.” She recommends wearing the wet look this season, as styling is a cinch. “Wet it, add a heavy leave-in conditioner to keep it looking damp comb it back, and you’re done,” she says.

6 Side Parts @keke Don’t deny you saw this coming. Celebs like Charli XCX, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and more have been rocking side parts, making Millennials breathe a huge sigh of relief. Dickson co-signs that it’s a movement: “Side parts are a must.”

7 Claw Clips Instagram/@kendalljenner Claw clips have been popular for a while now, but this summer, they’ll be much more intentionally styled — but still keeping their effortless aura. “This is the time of year when your hair is probably going to be up at all times,” Stephanie Angelone, master stylist at RPZL Hair Extension & Blowout Bar in NYC, who says the accessory will “amp” up your summer updos. “Half up, half down is one of my favorite effortless ways to wear the claw clip.”

8 Medusa Ponytail Instagram/@rosalia.vt The “Medusa ponytail” is another way to add some intrigue to your updo, according to Angelone. “It's pulled up just like a regular ponytail, but instead of having your hair hang, you add multiple braids to give it a Medusa look,” she says. As an added perk, she notes that braiding your strands will help keep your texture tame and frizz-free.

9 Face-Framing Mid-Length Cut Instagram/@lauraharrier The Goldilocks option between the bob trends and keeping your long hair cascading down your back? Go with a mid-length cut. According to Dickson, you can expect this length to feature wide, face-framing layers, which offer plenty of styling options. “Go with a messy wet look or a giant velcro rollered blowout,” she suggests. “For wet and messy, hand style with a light wax. For a blow-dry, start with a volumizing spray, use velcro rollers, and finish with a flexible hairspray to keep humidity at bay.”