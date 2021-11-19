It’s easy to get stuck in a hairstyling rut, wearing the same ponytail or top knot day after day. Luckily, if you need new ideas for date night (or any other special occasion), there are lots of dreamy half-up, half-down hairstyles that you can quickly do on your own.

Wearing your hair half-up is more than just a practical way of keeping your strands out of your face — the style just happens to be one of the most popular looks trending right now. You can probably chalk that up to the recent resurgence of all things ’90s: nostalgic fads like brown lip liner, temporary tattoos, pigtails, and braided tendrils have been flooding feeds everywhere.

Another great thing about these half-up, half-down hairstyles? They’re so versatile that no matter if you have curly or straight locks, short or long strands, you can always find a good one to try. You can switch up the placement or add a chic accessory to add even more oomph.

If you’re short on inspiration (or just love finding fresh ways to switch up your look), click through to see how 12 celebs like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Megan Thee Stallion have rocked hot half-up hairstyles in 2021.

1 Kim Kardashian The star’s go-to hair pro, Chris Appleton, posted this snap in July 2021. Appleton pulled Kardashian’s front strands back, securing the portion with a clear elastic and letting the rest of her wavy, waist-grazing locks fall naturally.

2 Dua Lipa Lipa’s hair bows were definitely the star of her recent music video for “Demeanor.” Though the look most likely involved clip-ins, it was definitely a fun (and nostalgic) twist on the half-up hairstyle.

3 Jennifer Lopez J.Lo has been sporting this style for some time now, and no wonder — it really works for her. This look is one of her more laid-back ones, with just the very front strands pulled straight back into a clip.

4 Doja Cat Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The “Kiss Me More” singer’s hair definitely stood out among the sea of ’90s looks at the 2021 VMAs. With streaks of fiery red among her natural color, the star’s curly locks were pulled back around the crown for an ultra fun take on the trend.

5 Ariana Grande Grande is notorious for her sky-high ponytails, so it was cool to see her opt for a half-pony for her wedding look back in May 2021. Complete with a sheer veil and a delicate bow, the moment was nothing short of stunning.

6 SZA @sza Fans went heart-eyed when SZA posted this mirror selfie back in June. Her flame-red hair was styled into a curled half-up, half-down hairstyle with a deep side part. With lavender lids and glossy lips, this look was one to remember.

7 Hailey Bieber Bieber loves a ’90s throwback look, and this snap was no exception. For a distinctly Y2K moment, the front half of her hair was separated into four sections, each pulled back into a tiny pink elastic.

8 Beyoncé For a recent night out in Venice, Beyoncé’s hairstylist Neal Farinah pulled the top half of her hair into a high ponytail and curled her strands for a sultry effect. He parted the front strands into the middle and let them fall naturally to the side.

9 Olivia Rodrigo The “good 4 u” singer’s hair always feels nostalgic. Her Baby Spice-inspired pigtails, seen here from a snap in June, were especially memorable. Crafted by hair pro Clayton Hawkins, the look even featured her natural hair wrapped around the base of the pigtails.

10 Gigi Hadid Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images A newly auburn-haired Gigi Hadid turned heads at the 2021 Met Gala. Her silky, straight strands were pulled back into a ‘60s-inspired half-up look, complete with the best accessory of the night: a Prada hair clip.

11 Megan Thee Stallion For a concert in London last month, Megan Thee Stallion sported a fun, Kim Possible-inspired hairstyle complete with half pigtails and unexpected streaks of neon green, which matched her mani and her get-up.