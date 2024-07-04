Kosas Wet Sticks Serve Up The Prettiest “Glazed Lip” Finish

Kosas is one of those beauty brands that never misses. Just a few examples of the faves that just keep coming? The Hailey Bieber-beloved creamy concealer, the TikTok-viral foundation that looks like “real skin,” or the new baked blush that has one Bustle editor *obsessed.*

One of the brand’s more recent launches — the Wet Stick ($24) — is also on its list of hits. The balm-meets-gloss formula is meant to add buttery pigment, deep moisture, and a shiny finish to your lips. And with names like “Heatwave,” “Sunset Shimmer,” and “Bikini Blaze,” this particular lippie is gunning for a spot in your summer 2024 beauty routine.

Already intrigued? Scroll to read an honest review of the innovative, multi-tasking lipstick.

The Kosas Wet Stick

Available in 12 flattering shades, from warm-toned baby beige to a sultry deep berry, the Wet Stick is a smooth, sheer lipstick-treatment hybrid with a shiny satin finish.

Like all of Kosas’s products, the Wet Stick is jam-packed with potent skin care ingredients that actively treat, heal, and moisturize lips — while also delivering gorgeous, long-lasting color. Some key ingredients include squalane, hyaluronic acid, and mango butter, to name a few.

Key Ingredients

Squalane : One of skin care’s buzziest ingredients, this vegan multi-tasker is known to be deeply moisturizing. It also acts as an anti-inflammatory, and helps to heal the skin barrier.

One of skin care’s buzziest ingredients, this vegan multi-tasker is known to be deeply moisturizing. It also acts as an anti-inflammatory, and helps to heal the skin barrier. Ceramides: This skin-strengthening ingredient helps fortify the skin barrier to allow for better moisture retention.

This skin-strengthening ingredient helps fortify the skin barrier to allow for better moisture retention. Mango Butter: Packed with vitamins A, C, and E, this ingredient has powerful healing properties.

Packed with vitamins A, C, and E, this ingredient has powerful healing properties. Hyaluronic Acid: This humectant is beloved for its plumping abilities, and provides instant hydration while soothing the lips.

This humectant is beloved for its plumping abilities, and provides instant hydration while soothing the lips. Peptides: This powerhouse ingredient not only gives your lips a boost of collagen production, but strengthens the sensitive skin barrier, too.

Hello, Sheer “Glass Lips”

When I first got my hands on the Kosas Wet Stick, I immediately fell in love with how chic, slim, and weighted the ice blue lipstick tube was. When applying one of the darker rosy mauve shades, “Tropic Bliss,” to my bare lips, I was surprised at the amount of pigment it offered. Despite technically being a sheer lipstick, it fully covered my natural lips.

When I tried applying it using dabbing motions — instead of gliding it on all over — I loved the sheer, “just bitten” effect it delivered (with just a little bit of super-subtle shine).

In shade Tropic Bliss Olivia Rose Rushing

What I love most about this lipstick is how natural, shiny, and glass-like the finish is — without looking quite as heavy or sticky as a traditional gloss. What’s more, my lips definitely feel more moisturized (though not quite as weighed-down or heavy as a lip treatment usually does).

As someone who tends to carry anywhere from five to 20 lip products at any given moment, I can’t say that the Wet Stick has replaced any of my personal tried-and-true faves. But especially for the hot summer months — when I typically want a soft wash of natural color — I can definitely see myself reaching for this more often than not.