Kylie Jenner has been in her ’90s era. This summer, as she’s galavanted around Europe, the beauty mogul has leaned hard into the decade’s style — wearing everything from a sailor-inspired cone dress from Jean Paul Gaultier, Spice Girls-coded platform flip flops, and a 1994 Chanel monogrammed string bikini. Whether she’s on a yacht, stepping out in Paris, or posting from her hotel balcony, every look has been laced with retro references.

The motif extends beyond her wardrobe. The reality star has been embracing ’90s-esque brown tones in her makeup looks, along with matte finishes and plenty of lip liner. And now, her nails are getting the throwback treatment too. Case in point? Her latest manicure, which is as ’90s as it gets.

Kylie’s ’90s French Tips

In an Instagram post from Aug. 5, Jenner shared a collection of photos showcasing her monochromatic black outfit. It was a black leather set with low-rise wide-legged pants and an off-the-shoulder crop top, which she accessorized with a black crocodile bag and strappy heels.

Nestled within the carousel was a simple selfie where her nails were on full display. The design in question? None other than long, almond-shaped French tips.

Her set included the design’s quintessential white nail polish on the tips paired with a nude base. But the curve at the top is what makes it even more nostalgic.

Zola Ganzorigt, the celebrity nail artist behind the set, dubbed Jenner’s manicure a “deep ’90s French.” She shared the design on her Instagram along with where she got her inspo: a vintage Nails magazine cover that featured that very same mani style, down to the ultra-defined contrast.

Instead of a thin line of white across the top, this version dips down dramatically into the nail bed, creating that thick, bold tip that defined the look in the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Her Cloud Makeup

In Jenner’s selfie, the ’90s vibes continued through her makeup. She was sporting a blurred, cloud-like complexion — a modern-day take on matte skin — and softly defined brows. She also wore a warm wash of peachy-pink blush, neutral brown shadow, and her go-to combo: brown liner paired with a rosy center lip color.

From her fingertips to her face, Kylie’s fully committed to the retro aesthetic — and she’s making it feel extra fresh.