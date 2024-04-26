Throughout the 1990s, classic French tip manicures were worn by the biggest stars of the time — like Pamela Anderson, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, and more.

Since then, white French tips have woven in and out of popularity. They were briefly dubbed “cheugy” in the 2010s, but with a new decade came renewed interest. Today, Frenchies are firmly back in the beauty zeitgeist — in fact, they’re leading it.

Today’s A-listers and mani lovers alike are rocking every iteration of the trend — from traditional white tips to more creative iterations of the beloved look. Aside from switching up colors, cool girl 3D textures and mirror-like chrome finishes are *major* trends RN — especially when paired with French tip details.

Both Beyoncé and Hailey Bieber have recently worn cherry red French nails, formally ditching the more obvious white polish shade choice. Margot Robbie, on the other hand, painted her tips a Barbiecore hot pink. Ice Spice brought her Y2K-loving Gen Z approach to the French tip obsession, painting chocolate milk-colored lacquer on duck-shaped nails.

For the ultimate French mani inspo ahead of your nail appointments, you’re going to want to save this story.

40 French Tip Nail Designs

Gilded Leopard Print @sansungnails ICYMI: leopard print nails are basically considered a neutral these days. These gold-colored animal spots are a decidedly elevated take on the trend.

Crystal-Clear 3D Texture @nailzby.jae Whether or not you choose a palette of pink polish, try topping your French tips with crystal-clear, 3D texture that almost goes undetectable.

Black Ribbon Frenchies @avrnailswatches Hop on the coquette ribbon nail art wave with these ultra-thin black bows painted right where a French tip would normally begin.

Caramel Latte Ombré @nailswithv Whether or not you’re a coffee lover, these caramel latte-inspired ombré nails are a total vibe. Bonus points for the glitzy silver gemstones.

Pearl-Lined Pastel Tips @setsbysenia Give your go-to French manicure a pretty-in-pink makeover, with pearls lining every single tip. It makes for a chic finishing touch.

Angled Hot Pink Lines @anouknailedit Take cues from the Barbie girl herself, Margot Robbie, and try some hot pink French tips (though the unique angles would be all your own).

Tiny Red Hearts @setsbysenia Wear your heart on your manicure year-round (and not just on Valentine’s Day) with these adorable red hearts.

Silver Chrome Mini French Tips @nailzby.jae Add just a hint of on-trend silver chrome to your next set of French nails with understated micro lines painted atop a sheer pink base.

Gray Galaxy Ombré @nailzby.jae These black-to-gray ombré French nails have hints of purple glitter at each tip, making it look like you have a galaxy on your nails.

French Vanilla Mani @nailslpc.xo With the rise of the “vanilla girl” aesthetic, vanilla French tip nails (which is basically just replacing the white color with a creamy off-white shade) have now become a viral staple.

Pastel Skittles Nails @anouknailedit The Skittles nail trend uses a different polish color on every single tip — and it looks even cuter with French tips and pale polish.

Tropical Hibiscus Flowers @addiisnails Try painting on some hot pink hibiscus blooms for a mani moment that will have you dreaming of sunny beach days.

Jewelry-Inspired Gold Waves @addiisnails These 3D textured waves painted are perfect for those who love to rock a stack of gold rings.

Soft Girl Glazed Donut Finish @nailsbyzola For those who want something different, but don’t want to stray too far from the norm, these faded French tips are an A+ choice. They have the prettiest glazed donut finish.

Edgy Heart-Shaped Cutouts @addiisnails Although these are technically classic white French tips, the heart-shaped cutouts and chromatic details make this set anything but basic.

Warm-Toned Tortoiseshell Details @setsbysenia Coordinate your tortoiseshell French tips with your favorite accessories for a chic matching moment.

Monochromatic Black-On-Black @brushedbyb_ If “black nail theory” manicures are your thing, try some black-on-black monochrome Frenchies that use matte and glossy finishes.

Golden Invisible French Nails @thehotblend Invisible French manicures use a statement-making polish shade to outline where a typical French tip would be — and these fine gold lines are as pretty as they come.

Minimal Zebra Print Art @sansungnails For the total manicure minimalists, who still like a bit of uniqueness and edge, these fine-line zebra print tips are most definitely the move.

Red Tips Covered In Pearls @jadeandpolished Easily elevate a classic cherry red French tip manicure with itty bitty pearl adornments glued atop every single nail.

Cool Girl Silver Chrome @a4ngelnails Silver chrome nails epitomize the cool-girl aesthetic — and adding some trendy 3D dew drops into the mix takes things to the next level.

Every Shade Of Green @samrosenails Next time you’re in the mood for a green-colored polish, try choosing five different shades for a mani that’s all your own.

Chocolate Brown Crocodile Print @ibedoingnails Shades of chocolate brown are always a good option. Add a luxe touch with crocodile print details.

Red-Hot Flames @tussytalons Bring some serious heat to your nails with these dark red tips topped with orange and yellow flame outlines.

Abstract Chromatic Details @nailsssbymars Still in your “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” era? These silver chrome details have an alien-inspired quality would surely be Beyoncé-approved.

Gothic Black Hearts @jadeandpolished These see-through nails feature tiny opaque hearts that are inspired by sultry lace lingerie. Hello, high-fashion mani.

Cool-Toned Watercolor Swirls @nailslpc.xo Keep things earthy and cool-toned with these blue, white, and brown swirls that mimic the whimsical look of watercolor paintings.

Glittering Gold Tips @samrosenails Bring the drama to your nails with a glittering gold look that’s perfect for both the sun-kissed days of summer and Christmas parties, come winter. It’s always in season.

Fully Bejeweled Tips @sansungnails If you’re in dire need of a manicure that’s just as extra as your personality, try gluing on a bunch of rhinestones and pearls for a fully bejeweled vibe.

Tiffany Blue Chrome @nailslpc.xo This specific shade of turquoise is reminiscent of those iconic blue jewelry boxes of Tiffany & Co. — making this colorful mani distinctively luxe.

Abstract French Tip Nails @_nailfertiti These abstract nails are truly perfectly imperfect, with raw lines that nod to the mani trend in a modern way.

Colorfully Chromatic Drips @chon.nails This manicure truly has it all: vibrant color, three-dimensional texture, and a shining chromatic finish that will have all eyes on your nails.

Chromatic Butter Yellow Tips @heluviee The only way to make a glazed donut manicure any cuter is by replacing the white tips with a soft, butter yellow color.

Daring Dark Cherry @heygreatnails Very much in your “cherry girl” era at the moment? These high-shine nails use two different shades to create the look of juicy red cherries.

Cartoonish Pop Art Tips @brushedbyb_ Try this creative approach to French nails, straight from the pages of a pop art comic book.

Marbled Purple Swirls @alexiaxnails If shades of royal purple and soft lavender are forever your fave, try this whimsical, heart-shaped approach.

Double-Lined Denim Blue @vviki.mani Match your everyday denim wardrobe staples with nails that feature double-lined tips. This set combines navy and electric blue polish.

Coquette Scalloped Lines @a4ngelnails These adorable French nails are truly coquettecore, with sweet scalloped edges, pink thread details, and itty bitty strawberries painted all over.