October is only a few days away, so the fall-loving girlies are already dreaming up their Halloween ’fits, picking up their fave pumpkin lattes, opting for ultra-dark manicures, *and* switching up their glam looks for the season.

Come autumn, many start rocking moodier makeup — think “blonzer” (aka blush-meets-bronzer), icy cool-toned pigments, and vampy lipstick. If you’re looking for inspo to add to your mood board, beauty mogul and makeup aficionado Kylie Jenner just shared the ultimate fall glam to her Kylie Cosmetics Instagram. And spoiler: You only need one product in your makeup bag to nail the look.

Kylie’s Matte “Pumpkin Spiced” Eyes

To tease an upcoming launch, Kylie Cosmetics posted an Instagram carousel of photos with major fall vibes — one of which is a selfie of the founder rocking a unique eyeshadow hue.

Keeping the rest of her gram minimal (i.e. a neutral lip, minimal mascara, and a hint of terracotta blush on her cheeks), all of the focus is on Jenner’s vibrant orange lids.

Using what appears to be a single matte eyeshadow shade and perhaps a subtle taupe transition color, she applied the pigment along her entire lid and lower lash line, blending out towards her brow bone and extending the hue towards her temple.

The result is an autumnal “pumpkin spiced” smoky eye — and although Jenner actually wore this gorgeous eye makeup look in the summer of 2024, it serves as the ultimate inspiration for fall.

5 Ways To Try The Fall Makeup Look

Into Kylie’s matte orange eye? Here are four different products you can use to recreate the perfect-for-fall “pumpkin spiced” vibe.

Filled with bold pigment that’ll make a serious statement on your lids, this matte liquid eyeshadow in the vibrant shade Spectre is an effortless way to try Jenner’s look.

The lower left corner of this eyeshadow palette features the perfect matte orange pressed powder shade (aptly named Fiya Freak) for a pretty pumpkin-colored eye.

To snag just a single eyeshadow for the look, NARS’ paprika-orange Persia is a gorgeous choice.

A slightly more muted orange, this liquid pigment in the shade Carrot Cake will deliver a spicy eye look that’s not as bright but still impactful.

Nomadic is another eyeshadow palette that has Jenner-inspired orange hues for all of your “pumpkin-spiced” glam moments.