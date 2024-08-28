When it comes to Kylie Jenner’s nails, she’s recently been a fan of light polish hues (see: her recent while pearl chrome, glossy pink, and sheer white “milk bath” moments).

Just ahead of Labor Day Weekend, however, the beauty mogul is getting in on the fall vibes early with a total witchcore manicure and pedicure that may be her darkest color yet.

Kylie’s “Black Cherry” Mani & Pedi

On Aug. 27, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a series of pics to the ’gram where she’s not only dressed in all black everything, but is rocking a near-black (and seriously on-trend) mani-pedi, too.

The buzzy color she’s wearing is known as “black cherry” — and, considering the deep burgundy tones are primed to be everywhere this fall season, Jenner has undoubtedly cemented it as one to obsess over.

Zola Ganzorigt, the celebrity manicurist behind the sultry look (who is also Hailey Bieber’s right-hand nail tech), posted to her Instagram stories to say, “we’re ready for fall” alongside a snap of Jenner’s nails.

In line with Jenner’s more low-key beauty M.O. of late, she rocked the dark, decadent polish on short, square-shaped nails.

The reality star matched her pedicure to her manicure, too, trading in her previous “old money” French tip pedi for the same deep hue.

While Ganzorigt has yet to reveal the exact polish she used on Jenner’s tips and toes, here are three similar shades you can shop to copy her look for the chilly fall months.

3 Burgundy Nail Polish Shades For Fall

With its perfect blend of red-purple tones, Aubergine brings you an ideal “black cherry” shade for the upcoming fall season.

Rouge Noir may have slightly more reddish undertones than purple, but when painted on, the deep burgundy color looks incredibly close to Jenner’s early fall mani-pedi moment.

A total cult classic in the nail polish world, OPI’s Lincoln Park After Dark is the perfect shade of deep, dark, and sultry near-black burgundy. Grab this one if you’re looking for more purple undertones.