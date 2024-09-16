Just as quickly as it came, this season’s New York Fashion Week is behind us — and from Sept. 12 to Sept. 17, fashion lovers across the world will be in London for the English city’s own stylish festivities.

From all the beauty moments of NYFW’s Spring/Summer ‘25 season, a few trends stand out. For one, terracotta blush tones — or “blonzers” — were major, making an impact on both Ralph Lauren and Kim Shui runways. On a less effortless note, punk glamour was in full effect, with pure black lip hues and oversized lashes strutting down the catwalk at the Luar show.

As for the buzziest hairdos from the week, Proenza Schouler featured relaxed waves and tousled texture reminiscent of the 1970s, while Alice + Olivia’s presentation adorned models’ tresses with Gardens of Versailles-inspired ribbons and colorful florals.

While London may have a few similar beauty trends, it’s clear that the vibrant city with grunge roots has largely leaned into its punk-rock history with cool-toned smoky eyes and metallic hair adornments.

Here, find the biggest beauty trends from London Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2025 shows.

1. Oversized Hair Adornments

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images 1 / 2

Chopova Lowena made a serious beauty statement on their runway. With oversized hair accessories that toed the line between coquette and punk-rock, the models wore XXL black ribbons decorated in metal studs and metallic flower headpieces.

2. Unexpected Dark Gray-Purple Lips

WWD/WWD/Getty Images WWD/WWD/Getty Images 1 / 2

Although London Fashion Week takes place in early fall, the designers showcase their upcoming spring and summer collections — and Roksanda paired her flowing fabrics with a seriously unexpected dark gray-purple lip color.

3. Super Sleek Side Parts

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Erdem chose to keep all eyes on its gorgeous garments, having many of his models walk the runway with their hair styled in sleek, pulled-back ’dos with deep side parts.

4. Cool-Toned Smoky Eyes

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images 1 / 2

ICYWW, cool-toned eye makeup is currently having its main character moment — and Tove clearly got the message. Using olive green and gunmetal gray pigments with a matte finish, models wore extra smoky eyes down the runway.

5. Gender-Bending Hair Barrettes

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images 1 / 2

Simone Rocha decided to bend the gender rules for the sake of fashion with both male and female models rocking hair barrettes. Talk about a serve.

6. Goth Girl Eye Makeup

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

No doubt tapping London’s rocker-chic vibes, designer Huishan Zhang paired his collection with goth girl-esque eyes that used mid-tone gray eyeshadow all over the models’ lids and up to their brow bones.

7. Doll-Like Coquette Hairdos

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images 1 / 2

Designer Sinead Gorey took it upon herself to dress up her models like Bratz dolls IRL, with doll-like hairdos and dramatically large ribbons that extended towards the floor. Some models even had their hair formed to look like bows in place of the accessory.

8. Matte Dove Gray Eyes

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

Yet another runway to feature cool-toned pigments on its models’ eyes, KNWLS chose a pretty shade of light dove gray for a softer look that feels perfect for the spring and summer months.

9. Larger-Than-Life ’60s Beehives

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images 1 / 2

Bora Aksu opted for chic, larger-than-life beehives that beautifully complemented the hyper-feminine collection — a direct reference to the hairstyle that defined the 1960s.

10. Graphic Bright Red Details

Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2

As if cherry red lips weren’t enough of a pop of color on the runway, Apujan added graphic bright red polka dots near models’ eyes for a vibe that felt mod and fresh for fashion week.