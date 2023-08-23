Kylie Jenner Is In Her Cottagecore Beauty Era While Vacationing In Italy

At just twenty-six years of age, Kylie Jenner has lived many lives, ebbing and flowing through different iconic eras that have inherently dictated beauty and fashion trends of the time.

Her earliest turquoise hair-clad chapter is known as the “King Kylie era,” and marks the time when the brand founder first dropped her viral Kylie Cosmetics matte lip kits. In turn, her seemingly strategy-less approach to marketing by way of Instagram stories and buzzy product swatch videos turned the beauty industry on its head, leaving long-standing brands scrambling to keep up.

On the heels of her entrepreneurial success, the youngest Jenner then entered her “mom era,” hiding her first pregnancy from the world. And while she may have taken a subtle step back, selling Coty the majority stake of the company back in 2019, it seems the makeup maven is officially entering a new chapter with her cult-loved brand, and in her personal life, too.

Ever since her romp in Paris this past spring, fans of the reality star have noted that her curve-enhancing ‘fits have been more often replaced by classically feminine and sophisticated silhouettes. And with her beauty regime, too, she recently divulged to Vogue that she has changed her look and worn less makeup.

Thus — Kylie Jenner has officially entered her “cottagecore beauty era.”

ICYWW, the cottagecore aesthetic often refers to a desire to live in nature, romanticizing everyday tasks like baking or setting up a dreamy picnic. In the world of fashion, it often translates to whimsical, floral dresses with romantic puffy sleeves (immediately, my mind goes to all things Bridgerton, or even Snow White baking gooseberry pies in her cottage). Similarly, cottagecore makeup is simple and natural, with fully-flushed blush and charming faux freckles.

Aside from trading up her signature XXL nails in lieu of ultra-short “quiet luxury” manicures, Jenner has shared countless selfies throughout the summer months with very minimal makeup and undone, wavy hair to match. What’s more, it seems she has been a recent fan of ditching mascara all together, with a larger focus on a soft gaze with face-framing natural brows and a pouty neutral lip.

It goes without saying that Jenner’s full-glam matte formulas will forever be a hero product within her range of cosmetics. Though in recent months, she’s explored more lightweight, naturally flushed drops that lend to the more understated cottagecore aesthetic. Namely, the Tinted Butter Balms and Lip and Cheek Glow Balms have felt like a refreshing evolution for the brand, falling in line with the more natural makeup moments she’s loving right now.