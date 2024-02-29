It goes without saying that blush is truly *that* girl, absolutely dominating today’s beauty trends.

Vibrant, cool-toned shades of pretty pink have been a total mainstay, though surprisingly versatile purple hues have had their moment in recent months, too. But come the spring of 2024, peach blush is ready to take its throne as the most flattering cheek color.

The Beauty Of Peach Blush

Peach blush — which can be described as a soft, orange-pink you swipe onto your cheekbones — has a special way of enlivening one’s complexion. Blending beautifully with bronze-leaning tones, the color has a unique way of creating a flush that’s both natural and healthy looking.

“My favorite thing about peach blush is the golden-hour effect it creates on the skin,” says celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, founder of Patrick Ta Beauty and makeup artist who works with stars like Gigi Hadid and Camila Cabello. “A golden-peach blush pops in a way that compliments a variety of different makeup looks, whether you’re going full glam or looking to achieve a more natural look.”

Alix Earle wears the Patrick Ta Blush Duo in She’s the Moment. @patrickta

While peachy cheeks can be built for those high-glam, full-beat moments, it also happens to be a natural blush choice for the makeup minimalists of the world. “Peach blush is really nice because it's super youthful looking, and at the same time is more natural than an electric pink blush,” says Kelli Anne Sewell, a New York City-based makeup artist.

Perhaps its most alluring quality, however, is just how universally flattering it is. “One of the best things about a peach blush is its ability to compliment every skin tone,” says Ta. “It gives you a fun pop of color in a way that appears sun-kissed on skin.”

Expert Tips On The Perfect Flush

Considering peach is one of the most flattering blush shades, experimenting with the color is somewhat foolproof — though experts do have a few tips for the perfect application.

As for placement, Sewell has a pro tip. “I would focus the majority on the apple of the cheeks, but don't be afraid to expand it onto the nose, outer corner eye socket, or forehead,” she tells Bustle. “This technique helps brighten and makes the face look more awake.”

Sewell also says that the trendy shade works best with a bronzed, sun-kissed beat, as it blends beautifully with warm-brown undertones.

7 Peach Blush Shades You’ll Love

For those who are obsessed with the look of sun-kissed cheeks and want to add the radiant color to their makeup bag, keep scrolling to shop some buzzy peach blush products.

The Two-In-One Hero

Equipped with both a cream and powder blush formula that’s layer-friendly, the She’s the Moment duo instantly adds warmth to your complexion. “The compact allows you to really build your blush look depending on your skin tone,” says Ta. Play around with the two textures for different sun-kissed finishes.

The Powerfully Pigmented Pick

This TikTok-viral product is beloved for the intense pigment it delivers with the tiniest drop, and Coral Rose is a rich peach shade that’s especially perfect for those with darker skin tones.

The Airbrushed Effect Powder

Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty has just dropped its blurring powder blush formula that gives you an airbrushed finish. Go with Peach Planet for a universally flattering apricot hue that delivers a natural glow.

The Under $10 Blush Fave

Peach Perfect from e.l.f. cosmetics is not skimping on powerful pigment, and its creamy liquid formula is easy to blend for a cloud-like, just-got-back-from-vacation finish.

The Lightweight Buildable Balm

This unique blush formula from Halsey’s about-face is a cream-powder hybrid that’s both lightweight and long-lasting. The shade Raunchy in particular is an orange-leaning peach tone that pairs perfectly with sun-drenched makeup looks.

The Dreamy Drops Of Dewy Tint

If you’re all about a dewy glow, go with Saie’s Dew Blush in Cutie — a soft, dusty peach in a creamy liquid texture that blends like a dream and gives you a gorgeous flush that lasts all day long.

The Multi-Tasking Creamy Essential

Perfect for makeup minimalists who prefer an ultra-soft flush, this creamy, buildable blush in the shade Beverly Hills is a sheer peach you can swipe on in an easy-to-use stick.