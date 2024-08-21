Nobody does vacation better than the Kardashians/Jenners. And they all seem to abide by the same unspoken OOO rules, especially style-wise: Act like you’re dressing for Fashion Week, vintage designer swimwear is a fun bonus, and always, always rock the tiniest silhouettes (think: classic triangle bikinis and thong bottoms).

Where the sibs do differ is in their preferred beachside aesthetic. Kim, for example, loves a textured moment (see: snakeskin sets and leather options); supermodel Kendall, meanwhile, prefers “quiet luxury” looks in simple, nondescript sets. When it comes to youngest sis Kylie Jenner, however, the bolder, the better.

Take her recent poolside set. On Tuesday, Jenner wore a bikini in the most vibrant shade of aqua — and naturally, the Khy set was as itty-bitty as can be, making for a total head-turner.

Kylie’s Aqua Thongkini

Jenner didn’t just dress for the pool, she matched it, too. Her triangle bikini featured slight ruching across the bra cups (presumably from bunching it together, which is a styling hack for less coverage). Each cup had two skinny straps affixed to it, expertly merging beloved two types of silhouettes: a halter and a straightforward bra.

The bikini bottom, meanwhile, was as cheeky and booty-baring as it gets. The high-leg pair featured skinny side straps and adjustable ruching both in the front and the back. The whole suit was made from shiny blue satin, mirroring the pool’s glossy sheen.

Her Set Costs $70

The set is from Khy’s latest “Satin Swim” collection, which is full of scantily-clad silhouettes (extreme cut-out suits, anyone?) and bold pops of color. Although this is only Jenner’s second swim collection for the brand (her first drop was in June), the reasonably-priced offerings always sell out. (For those interested in adding to cart, her bikini top and thong bottoms retail for $36 and $34, respectively.)

Her Lime Green Whale Tail ’Fit

And if there’s one thing you can count on the Khy founder doing, it’s to model multiple pieces from each collection.

To announce her latest drop, she rocked another vivid set from the capsule, this time in a neon lime green. The look included a stretchy bandeau bra and the same stringy thong bikini.

To keep the look interesting, Jenner added a Y2K styling spin in the form of a micro mini pulled low past her hips. It gave the perfect beachside “whale tail,” the early aughts’ polarizing way of exposing a thong. Her green set is also available to shop — both the top and skirt go for $36, while the bottoms are $34.

BRB, adding to cart.