Lea Michele is rethinking wellness. “I just saw this interview that Alanis Morissette did, and she said she doesn’t believe in wellness — she believes in wholeness. And I really love that concept now,” she tells me over Zoom. “Wholeness has always been something that I make a priority, and it helps me be a better wife, mother, and performer.”

It’s a philosophy that makes sense for someone whose recent schedule has included a sold-out concert at New York’s Beacon Theater with former Chess costar Aaron Tveit, a guest-starring role on CBS’ Elsbeth, and a new holiday campaign with Kiehl’s. The morning after the concert, Michele was still riding high. “It really was such an epic day,” she says. “I think it was the first time I was returning to television in many years — maybe 10.”

Between late-night performances and morning school drop-offs, Michele prioritizes small moments of self-care. “I take care of my body and my voice in the same way that an athlete would if they were going to go and play a game,” she says.

Ahead, the Broadway star opens up about her postshow beauty routine, the makeup products she keeps in her purse, and the rituals that help her unwind.

Getty Images/Stephanie Augello / Contributor

What was your favorite moment from the concert?

I love watching Aaron perform. His rendition of “Without You” and “Glory” from Rent — I just fangirl out. I got to do “Nobody’s Side,” and I was flipping my hair around and rocking out with our amazing guitarist Aurélien [Budynek]. It’s obviously not stuff that you get to do onstage every night when you’re on Broadway.

What does your postshow self-care routine look like?

Number one, I always wash my face. Something I’m obsessed with is cleaning my cell phone and my sunglasses with alcohol at the end of the night. I take a nice shower. Last night, I made myself some sourdough toast, got into bed, checked a couple of text messages, took my little magnesium tea, and went to sleep.

After performing and spending hours in makeup, what are the little things you do to reset?

I think everything starts from within. It’s very hard to get good sleep with two children, but I really try to prioritize it. I have my Hatch light by my bedside, and it goes off at 9:30 p.m. with this warm red light and meditative music that reminds me it’s time to wind down.

I try to drink a ton of water and just take good care of myself. I sit and meditate on the floor in my closet with my red light. It’s one of my favorite little weird private habits.

I have so many wellness things in my house. I have my HigherDOSE [infrared sauna blanket] — I try to do that every day if I can.

Kiehl's

What’s one beauty product you always have on you?

I’ve been a fan of Kiehl’s for so many years. I love their body moisturizer. It’s something that I always keep on me, even in my purse, to help my dry skin get through the horrible changing weather.

What does your makeup routine look like for school drop-offs or running around the neighborhood?

I’ll use a foundation, powder, a really nice cream blush, some mascara, a little eyebrow pencil, and some lip gloss. I like the brands Gucci Westman and Saie. I have one blush brush, and it makes getting ready so quick and so easy now.

What’s one beauty ritual that feels like a luxury to you that you do for yourself, not because you have an on-camera appearance or performance?

Getting a lymphatic massage is such a great reset. It’s something that I used to do only for red carpets, but now I do them for myself.

I also love a good bath. I go to Duane Reade, get a bag of Epsom salt, dump it in with a couple drops of lavender oil, and I feel like I’m at a spa. I light a little candle, pour myself a cup of tea, and it feels just as good as any luxury spa.

Getty Images/Lexie Moreland / Contributor

Last night, you sang “Move On” from Sunday in the Park With George and said it was “a look into the future.” What did you mean by that?

I think what I’ve learned over the past couple of years on Broadway is just how much my joy for what I do is growing and growing and growing. I might not have the opportunity now to play some of the younger ingenue roles, but I think that there are still so many amazing roles that are out there and in store for me. I can’t wait to play them all.

You could play The Nanny. Perfect role for you.

Oh my God, you’re not the first person to tell me that.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.