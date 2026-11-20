A girl can never have too many blushes, I tell myself as I add yet another one to my Sephora cart. It’s become a bit of a problem, actually. I was late to the blush craze, but trust me, I’ve made up for lost time.

My blush crush started this summer, when I went to a makeup master class with a group of beauty editors and influencers and got, well, influenced. Watching everyone swipe and dab away, it dawned on me that I’d been seriously underestimating the power of a little extra color on the cheeks.

As a beauty writer, I’m particularly susceptible to peer pressure — whether it’s trying a new trend, like blush blindness, or buying the products that go along with it. So it took very little convincing for me to become obsessed with Rhode’s Pocket Blush. (Specifically, the shade Tan Line — IYKYK.) For starters, it’s wonderfully dewy and melts right into my skin. But also, I’m the type to eat sushi while wearing a face mask — Hailey Bieber could sell me on anything.

All that to say, when I heard that Rhode was launching a brand-new Pocket Plush — a matte version in two limited-edition berry shades — I figured I could make space in my collection for a couple more. (In the name of journalism, of course.) I got my hands on both to see if they could live up to the hype, and spoiler: It’s a great day to be easily influenced. Ahead, my full review.

Fast Facts

Price: $16

$16 Best for: A windswept flush with a soft-matte finish.

A windswept flush with a soft-matte finish. Rating: 5/5

5/5 What I like: It has better staying power than the OG Pocket Blush, but is just as easy to blend.

It has better staying power than the OG Pocket Blush, but is just as easy to blend. What I don’t like: Nothing so far! I just wish it came in a full size because I know I’ll be using it all the time.

Rhode Pocket Plush

Bieber is turning 30, and yet we’re the ones getting presents. (A woman of the people!) On Nov. 20, Rhode released a limited-edition birthday collection, with a navy color scheme to mark the occasion. There’s a snap-on lip case for your phone, cherry-vanilla Peptide Lip Boost, newly designed Eye Preps, and even a reversible windbreaker — the brand’s first foray into merch. (May the fastest checkout win.) But for my fellow blush lovers, there’s one launch in particular to watch.

Meet: Pocket Plush, Rhode’s first-ever matte blush. Like the OG dewy formula, it contains peptides and tamanu oil to help keep your skin feeling hydrated — however, it delivers a velvety, soft-matte finish. You can apply it to both your lips and cheeks for a monochromatic look.

There are two shades in the collection: Baldwin, a rosy berry, and Tucson, a rich burgundy. Both come in navy packaging that contains 0.08 oz of product (less than half the size of the Pocket Blush, for reference). Whether you prefer a little flush or a lot, the pigment is designed to be buildable and promises at least six hours of wear, according to a clinical study conducted by Rhode.

My Review

Pocket Plush in the shade Baldwin.

I’ll admit: I wasn’t sure how I was going to feel about a matte blush. That’s pretty much the only gap in my collection, and it’s there on purpose. But I should’ve known better than to think Rhode would make something chalky. Instead, Pocket Plush is pretty much my ideal version of matte: creamy to apply and soft-focus without looking flat.

I started with Baldwin, a raspberry shade that’s more pink than my beloved Tan Line but deeper than Teacup. I swiped it directly onto my cheeks, blended it out with my fingers, then softened the edges with a brush. Immediately, I was surprised by how buttery it felt going on — and even more so by how well it melted into my skin. It left behind a velvety finish without tackiness, blurring my pores while also letting a little glow peek through.

Baldwin (top) and Tucson (bottom).

After one layer, you better believe I was far from done. It already gave me a perfectly pretty watercolor finish, but I was trying to emulate Bieber’s look on that French TV show with the good lighting (yes, she was wearing Baldwin). Maybe I got a little carried away — I was just excited, OK? But three layers later, I can confirm: the color built beautifully, didn’t look streaky, and still felt *extremely* lightweight.

Sufficiently rosy, I decided to turn my attention to Tucson — the deeper, bruised-berry shade that looked much more intimidating to me in the packaging. Once I blended it out, though, I ended up really digging the vibe. Where Baldwin gave me that fresh-from-Pilates flush, Tucson looked more like I’d spent the afternoon skiing in Aspen. It’s a little redder, a little more windburned, and very just-came-in-from-the-cold. (With a frosty eyelid, it’s basically my dream winter makeup.) To play up that effect, I liked swiping some blush across the tip of my nose — and the smaller applicator actually came in handy for keeping the color exactly where I wanted it.

Pocket Plush in the shade Tucson.

The finish caught my attention, and the shades made me stick around — but what really sets Pocket Plush apart is its staying power. As much as I love the original Pocket Blush, Tan Line usually needs a touch-up a couple of hours after I put it on. This one, however, seemed to set into my skin almost like a stain. Once it’s on, it’s really on — even without layering a powder blush on top to set it in place. Around the six-hour mark, the color had faded, but there was still rosiness around my cheeks (beyond the usual). What’s more, when I reapplied it over my setting powder at the end of the day, the formula was just as creamy and easy to blend as before — read: no patchiness.

The Verdict

I wish I could deinfluence you (and myself), but Mrs. Biebs has done it again: Pocket Plush is well worth the hype. For starters, it lasts longer than the original Pocket Blush, which is reason enough to give it a try even if you already have a few shades in your makeup bag. Plus, Baldwin and Tucson are different enough from the existing shade lineup to justify another purchase, IMO. And if you’ve been holding off on trying Rhode’s blush because you prefer something more blurring than dewy? Well, you’re in luck.

My only complaint? I wish it came in a full size. Sure, the smaller applicator makes it easier to control where the color goes, but I have a feeling I’ll be blowing through these minis. Oh, and while we’re at it, can we please make the formula permanent and get a few more shades? Maybe I’m being greedy, considering the state of my blush collection, but I’ll happily buy every single one.