Emotional Cancer season is officially behind us, and the peak summer heat is ushering in a fitting era: fiery Leo season, which spans July 22 to Aug. 22.

Represented by a lion, Leos are best known for their deep passion, innate charisma, unshakeable confidence, and a tendency to be a bit theatric (cue a lion’s dramatic roar). They are ruled by the sun, which is a direct influence on the sign’s power, vitality, and ability to shine in any room.

When it comes to personal aesthetics, Leos aren’t afraid to stand out in a crowd. They’re comfortable in bright colors and attention-grabbing looks, especially if those choices spark conversations (and compliments). Maximalism isn’t a style, it’s a state of being.

Leos are often drawn to luxurious shades of gold, which means gold chrome finishes and gold leaf flecks match their energy well. They also tend to love bold shades like fire red, sunny yellow, and hot pink.

Whether you’re a loud-and-proud Leo or simply want to embrace the zodiac’s SZN, here are five pedicure ideas to inspire you.

Gold Chrome Details

Elevate any pedicure twith a dash of golden chrome details, like these double metallic lines and single standout nail.

Fire Red French Tip Details

Are French tip nails your signature pedi? Give your fave look a Leo makeover with unexpected red-hot details painted on a single statement toe.

Barbiecore Hot Pink Toes

Barbiecore-inspired fuchsia looks beautiful against a summery tan.

Gold Leaf-Covered Fishnet Print

Leos are notoriously unafraid to stand out in the crowd, and a “more is more” pedi with fiery red polish, fishnet pattern, and luxe gold leaf details truly fits the bill.

Sunshine Yellow Polish

When in doubt, opting for a bright yellow nail polish on your toes is the perfect way to honor Leo season — and sandal season, too.