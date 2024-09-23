Virgo season is so yesterday — and in its place, the Libras of the world are ready to celebrate their birthdays, and will continue the festivities from Sept. 23 through Oct. 22.

Virgos may be earthy and detail-oriented, but given the air sign status of Libras, they are best described as charming, balanced, and all things heavenly. Ruled by the planet Venus, which owns love and serenity, these signs are also beloved for their romantic aura and natural beauty.

This sign is a poster child for the “soft girl” aesthetic, and in turn, they are often drawn to airy hues — mainly, pastels (think baby pinks, blues, and lilac). You’ll find these light, dreamy shades in their wardrobe, everyday makeup looks, and in their go-to manicures.

As for their pedicures? Libras tend to sport the same pastels you’ll see on their fingertips, and they may also be drawn to chic (and trendy) French tips or chrome finishes, too.

For the lovely Libras and the girlies who just want to embrace the energy of the angelic sign, here are five seasonal pedicure ideas to try.

Cool Girl Silver Leaf Detail

For a hint of added intrigue to your next pedi, incorporate a bit of sparkle to a chic neutral mauve set with some silver leaf details.

Subtle Shimmering Pale Pink

When in doubt throughout this Libra SZN, adorn your toes with a few coats of the prettiest pale pink polish with just a whisper of shimmer.

Lovely Lilac Chrome

Next to baby pink and sky blue, those with Libra in their natal chart also happen to adore angelic shades of lilac. This lavender chrome moment is truly chef’s kiss — especially for the weeks ahead.

Pretty Pastel Pink French Tips

Without a doubt, Libras would be attracted to classic and clean French-tipped toes — though changing the stark white hue for a shade of light pink feels fitting for the pastel-loving sign.

Simple Sparkling Rhinestone Studs

Although open-toed shoe season is quickly coming to a close, you can still opt for a “more is more” pedicure that stands out in heels and mules via a skin tone-matching polish topped with a single rhinestone stud on each toe.