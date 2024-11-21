While much of the world is feeling festive and bright for the holiday season, Lily-Rose Depp is currently in the gothic land of horror as she gears up for the premiere of her newest film, Nosferatu, which lands in theaters on Christmas day.

The upcoming movie is a terrifying tale of a vampire’s obsession with a young woman and is often described as an unauthorized adaption of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Despite her haunting role, however, Depp has been nothing short of glamorous throughout the start of its press tour.

Her latest look in particular is *so* old Hollywood, with a bit of a modernized dark academia flair that feels fitting for her current era.

Lily-Rose Depp’s Retro Curls

On Nov. 20, the actor enlisted her go-to glam squad to get ready for a press day in Los Angeles.

Bryce Scarlett — a celebrity hairstylist who works with names like Margot Robbie and Bella Hadid — strayed from the star’s more typical updo, instead giving her an old Hollywood vibe for the day.

Depp’s long blonde hair cascaded from a subtle side part into the prettiest retro barrel curls, which were a soft wink at the popular victory roll-filled ’dos of the ’50s. Scarlett finished off the elegant look with radiant shine throughout her silky smooth tresses.

While her hair was nostalgic, Depp’s ’fit felt modern — and a master class in the dark academia aesthetic. Stylist Spencer Singer, who has recently dressed Billie Eilish, opted for a crisp, pale blue Oxford shirt layered beneath a black V-neck sweater that looked fitting for a day spent on an Ivy League campus.

Her Rosy Contoured Lips

Depp’s glam was more minimal, with a monochromatic look that showcased her doe eyes and pillowy pout.

Nina Park, the makeup artist behind the beat, kept Depp’s complexion simple with a velvety matte finish and soft rosy cheeks.

She enhanced the star’s larger-than-life chocolate eyes with a sharp black wing, and used a dusty rose tone on her eyelids and pout. She then finished off the look by overlining and contouring her lips with a more brown-toned shade that mimics a natural shadow.

The end result? A timeless look with a modern flair.