Billie Eilish’s penchant for baggy jeans and oversized tees has been well-documented ever since the pop star hit the mainstream in 2019. So on the rare occasion she wears something outside of her usual style, it’s always an event.

That’s exactly what happened on Oct. 8, when Eilish graced the cover of Vogue’s November 2024 issue. Instead of sticking to her typical left-of-center aesthetic, the “Bad Guy” singer opted for a full suit that nods to the one of the most popular trends of fall 2024.

Billie’s Vogue Cover

Although she’s never been one to follow fads, Billie Eilish just co-signed the season’s hottest trend: corpcore.

While posing for the cover of the fashion magazine, the 22-year-old sported a cream suit jacket and matching trousers from Gucci. In true Eilish fashion, the two-piece appeared to have a more oversized fit, but there’s no denying the ensemble is much more formal than the layered boxers and cheugy biker shorts she’s been gravitating towards lately.

The superstar also managed to stay true to her signature style with plenty of layers. Underneath the suit jacket she wore a yellow striped button down from Bottega Veneta, which she wore completely open to reveal another blouse: a blue garment buttoned all the way to the top.

Of course, no corpcore look is complete with this season’s must-have accessory: a necktie. Eilish wore a matching yellow tie to pull the ensemble together, and completed the look with a long silver chain.

The “Birds of a Feather” songstress even debuted a new blonde ‘do on the cover, though she didn’t abandon her signature brown tresses completely.

More Corpcore Moments

Her hair color might not have remained consistent throughout the photoshoot, but the business casual aesthetic sure did. In one photo, Eilish sports her natural hair as she wears a mustard yellow pantsuit from Bottega Veneta that’s been adorned with a Wolf & Badger brooch and styled atop a crisp white shirt and subtly striped necktie.

In another photo, Eilish pairs her newly-dyed blonde locks with a white Moschino button-down, a black Thom Browne tie, a flower brooch from Binata Millinery, and two “B” brooches from Wolf & Badger.

In a final photo, Eilish — back to her brown hair once more — experiments with the boundaries of corpcore by styling two coats over one another. The top layer, a mustard number from Gucci, features a sequin ombre design and longline silhouette.

Hidden beneath the overcoat was a brown checkered jacket from Acne Studios, while a white blouse from Brooks Brothers and a pair of cream trousers from Another Tomorrow served as the base of the ‘fit.

It’s fair to say the corpcore trend really suits her.