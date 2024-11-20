Bella Hadid Spiced Up The Corpcore Trend With A Plunging Suit Jacket

Bella Hadid has dozens, if not hundreds, of iconic looks to her name. From her most unforgettable runway moments to her dazzling red carpet ensembles, the 28-year-old never misses. Even her most casual model-off-duty looks are covetable — just ask the people of Pinterest.

Recently, Hadid added to her ever-growing list of famous ‘fits with a series of plunging necklines and LBDs, proving once and for all that everything she touches turns to fashion gold.

Bella’s Plunging Suit Jacket

In 2024, the corpcore trend has gotten the stamp of approval from the likes of Beyoncé, Elsa Hosk, Billie Eilish, Joey King, and Megan Thee Stallion, to name a few. But now that Bella Hadid has hopped on the craze, it’s only a matter of time before the business casual aesthetic is all over your feed.

On Nov. 19, the youngest Hadid sister posted an Instagram photo carousel commemorating her recent guest-judging stint on Holland’s Next Top Model. In true model fashion, she wore multiple outfits during her time on the show, expertly mixing business with pleasure.

In one look, Hadid sports a beige suede suit jacket with seemingly nothing underneath it. The structured number featured two gold button closures at the center and two large pockets on each side. The jacket also boasted a tie detail around the wrists, and was adorned with butterfly patterns throughout.

Hadid paired the archival Roberto Cavalli piece with the matching skirt, which featured the same tan suede material and butterfly accents.

The sweet post opened with a photo of Hadid holding hands with mother Yolanda as she proudly posed at the judges’ panel.

She Also Wore A Corset Dress

One look is never enough when you’re a model, so it’s only fitting that Hadid had an outfit change that consisted of a corseted milkmaid dress — very Netherlands-inspired — which left her cleavage on full display.

The brown dress featured a plunging V-shaped neckline and a lace-up corset design that carried from her chest to her waist, as well as three-quarter sleeves and a midi-length silhouette.

Never Travel Without An LBD

An LBD is one of the most famous versatile garments there is, so of course Hadid also packed a simple yet chic LBD for her trip to the Netherlands.

The sleeveless number featured a high boat-shaped neckline, and was made from a skin-tight material that carried all the ways down to Hadid’s calves.

Who said corpcore can’t be spicy?