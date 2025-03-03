When Sydney Sweeney’s role as Cassie on Euphoria threw her into A-list stardom, her acting skills weren’t the only thing everybody was gushing over. The Immaculate star quickly became a mood board staple for her fashion and beauty looks. While she’s experimented in the latter realm, donning an edgy black bob with blunt bangs at the 2024 Met Gala and briefly rocking a shaggy lob, her flowing blonde locks have been her signature.

At the 2025 Oscars After-Party on March 2, however, Sweeney debuted a hair color transformation — specifically, a shade her celebrity hair colorist Jacob Schwartz is dubbing the “light suede.”

“This is a subtle shift from Sydney’s iconic ‘dark suede blonde’ hue,” Schwartz tells Bustle. “Because of the brighter blonde moments and glossier finish throughout, I’ve dubbed this color ‘light suede blonde.’ It still has the same organic and natural feel that lends to the dual texture of suede but is transformed to a brighter, lighter hue for spring 2025.”

Schwartz gave Bustle an exclusive look into how he prepped this radiant blonde at the MèChe Salon in Los Angeles before hairstylist Glen “Coco” Oropeza styled her strands into a sleek, subtle wave for the glamorous evening.

Courtesy of Jacob Schwartz

“I can’t do anything [for a] pre-color appointment before I have my iced latte with almond milk, [so I] stopped by Civil Coffee on my way to MèChe for some pre-appointment caffeine.”

Courtesy of Jacob Schwartz

“My second home, MèChe Salon!”

Courtesy of Jacob Schwartz

“[In my kit,] I always have @schwarzkopfUSA for all my client’s looks. For this color specifically, I packed several different shades of Igora Vibrance to layer into Sydney’s hair.”

Courtesy of Jacob Schwartz

“For each and every client, ensuring consistent formulation is so important. I always weigh out each part of the formula before mixing.”

Courtesy of Jacob Schwartz

“I custom mix Sydney’s color each time she’s in my chair. I usually use a little less developer than what is called for because I like a thicker formula since it allows for more precision.

The lights on a red carpet highlight any flaws in color and styling. If I have a client who’s walking a red carpet, I always ensure to seal their hair with vibrance. For Sydney, I used Schwarzkopf Professional’s Igora Vibrance Tone on Tone color in the shade 9-0 Extra Light Blonde Natural. This ensures that her color never appears warm under those harsh lights.”

“I'm absolutely in love with how Sydney's color turned out on the red carpet! It’s the perfect balance of light brown and dark blonde tones, creating a sparkling effect from within. The way it reflects light feels effortlessly natural, like the soft, textured richness of suede.”

Courtesy of Jacob Schwartz

“After working with a client for an event as big as the Vanity Fair Oscars party, I recreate the look on my Schwarzkopf family. As their U.S. Hair Color Trend Ambassador, it’s my job to help translate upcoming Hollywood trends for colorists across the country.

To create this light suede blonde hue, I applied Schwarzkopf Professional’s Igora Vibrance to the mid-length and ends. For highlights, I used Schwarzkopf Professional’s Vario Blond SuperPlus and layered in lowlights to give that dimensional blonde look. VarioBlond SuperPlus allows for up to eight levels of lift to help reduce damage.

I recommend finding a colorist who specializes in blondes and uses Schwarzkopf Professional color products. A skilled colorist can match your desired hair color to your own skin tone to ensure complementary undertones and that the end result feels cohesive and not overpowering.”

Chad Salvador/WWD/Getty Images

“Sydney is always such a dream to work with! She’s so patient and collaborative which I love. We start each session by talking through the final look we’re trying to achieve and will both come prepared with some inspo hair imagery. I love my job because I’m helping people feel their best regardless of the occasion, so the fact that Sydney trusts me with such a big moment is a huge compliment.”