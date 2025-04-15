As soon as the sun comes out, it’s practically guaranteed that everyone’s hair strands will collectively get lighter and more playful.

It’s the season of pool days, impulsive dye jobs, and whimsical energy, after all, and spring’s biggest hair trends definitely mirror just that.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa decided to ring in the season with a hair transformation, which she debuted at Coachella, aka one of this month’s buzziest events. Before she took the stage in the desert, she and her colorist, Jacob Schwartz — Schwarzkopf Professional’s U.S. hair color trend ambassador —worked together to achieve the perfect new shade of blonde that felt fitting for the singer.

The result was a luxurious-looking array of light strands that are both chic and multidimensional, a shade that Schwartz has dubbed “soft mink blonde.”

Lisa’s “Soft Mink Blonde” Hair

Fresh off filming the latest season of The White Lotus, Schwartz exclusively tells Bustle that it was important for Lisa’s hair to mark both the end of her chapter as an actor (for now, at least) and her return to the spotlight as a global pop star.

“Fans have come to know Lisa as a deep brunette during her time on The White Lotus this past month, so it was especially fun to debut this bold new look at Coachella,” says Schwartz. “On Lisa, she can pull off anything, but this brings out a whole new energy. It’s bold but effortless — exactly what you want for an iconic Coachella performance.”

For her appearance at the music festival, Schwartz says he wanted Lisa’s blonde hair to strike a balance between powerful and ethereal. Mink blonde, he explains, was the ideal shade that’s understated yet luxurious, with a softness that keeps it grounded.

“I wanted something that could command the stage while still feeling fresh and effortless,” he adds. “This has both coolness and neutrality, which makes it incredibly flattering on a wide range of skin tones, from golden undertones to cooler complexions.”

Lisa’s Bunny Bangs

While the singer’s hair color has undergone a makeover, she’s kept her signature bangs — a fringe style that TikTok affectionately refers to as “bunny bangs.”

“Bunny bangs are straight across, sleek, no volume but airy and light bangs that are blended into a haircut,” Olya Iudina, stylist at IGK NYC, previously told Bustle. “So many clients are making the jump to simple, laid-back styles and these are basically as low-effort as you can get in the world of bangs. Also, these aren’t thick, so the growing out process isn’t as much of a pain.”

Lisa’s fluffy bangs plus her fresh blonde hair color make for a sweet, chic combo that’s perfect for spring.