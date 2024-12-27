At eight months pregnant, my skin care routine has slowly gone from luxe and lengthy to simple and quick-as-can-be.

Needless to say, serum stacking and face masks that require waiting and rinsing have been formally put on the backburner — though, as a result, my skin has been much drier than usual.

Just in time for the chill of winter, Loops Beauty has launched its Dew Cloud collection, which includes a deeply moisturizing Face Mask and Lip Mask. Both are meant to deliver intensive hydration — so I was excited to try them in the hopes they could help fulfill my “minimal effort” prerequisite as I deal with third-trimester exhaustion.

Read on for my honest review of the skin-saving Face Mask (which has already garnered serious attention since its mid-November launch).

The Loops Dew Cloud Face Mask

The Dew Cloud Face Mask is a single-use, water-based sheet mask that delivers a heavenly blend of vitamins, antioxidants, and ultra-hydrating ingredients in just 10 minutes of use.

For the moisturizing job, its formula is brimming with hydrating hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid (which holds up to 10 times more moisture than hyaluronic acid), collagen-stimulating retinol, glow-giving niacinamide, skin barrier-fortifying ceramides, and soothing snow mushroom.

Even after just 10 minutes of wear, the ultra-hydrating ingredients work for hours to come, leaving your complexion looking revitalized and quenched. Consider it the fast-working superhero treatment your skin needs whenever it’s dry or irritated.

Fast Facts

Price: $35 for five masks

$35 for five masks Best For: A quick, 10-minute burst of hydration and skin barrier support

A quick, 10-minute burst of hydration and skin barrier support Rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 What I Love: How chilled, refreshed, and hydrated my skin feels immediately after use

How chilled, refreshed, and hydrated my skin feels immediately after use What I Don’t Love: The sheet mask kept sliding onto my lips and near my eyes

My Dry Pregnancy Skin

Typically, I have sensitive combination skin that’s most oily in the T-zone. Throughout my pregnancy — and especially this winter — it’s become drier than ever before. Because of this, my skin and lips regularly crave deep moisture — more than what my gel-based creams can offer.

First Impression

Upon first ripping open the package, I loved how it didn’t leave a dripping mess on my bathroom sink (like many sheet masks tend to do). It also comes separated into two pieces — one for the nose and forehead, and one for the lips and jaw — and both sides are protected with a plastic film.

The mask easily stuck onto my skin and felt refreshingly chilled, as if it had been stored in a freezer.

Courtesy of Loops Beauty

After around 10 minutes, I removed the mask and rubbed in the serum — and, to my pleasant surprise, found that there was no sticky mess or excessive residue that required extra rinsing.

As for my skin? My complexion felt noticeably more plump and soft, and had a nice, juicy glow to it — a far cry from the dull, dehydrated state it was in a mere 10 minutes before the treatment. It truly delivered on its promises for fast-acting TLC.

The Final Verdict

The Loops Dew Cloud Face Mask is an effortless way to add a heavy dose of hydration to your skin, and beautifully rounds out even the most minimal self-care routines. As opposed to other sheet masks I’ve used in the past, this one doesn’t leave a slimy, sticky mess. Best of all, it leaves my complexion looking softly dewy and fresh.

I will definitely be using up the rest of my five sheet masks throughout the last month of my pregnancy (and restocking afterwards) so that my skin can continue to get a quick burst of moisture whenever it’s extra thirsty.