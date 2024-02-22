No matter where beauty trends so happen to ebb and flow, one thing’s for certain: Healthy, radiant skin will always be in style.

You may know this look as a “glazed donut” complexion (thanks Hailey Bieber). Chiefly, this dewy aesthetic is achieved via a powerful, deeply moisturizing skin care routine, though the right makeup products can enhance that youthful glow.

One viral makeup drop in particular that has the girlies on my FYP in a serious chokehold? The L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer ($16.99) With countless rave reviews on TikTok’s #LumiGlotion hashtag, the L'Oréal essential is widely considered a drugstore dupe for the ever-popular Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi™ Bronzing Drops ($38). On top of that, it’s purportedly a multitasker that can be used solo for those beach-bound “no makeup” looks or as a priming base for your go-to underpainting technique.

In the name of journalism, I’ve gotten my hands on all four shades to see if the hype is warranted. Below, find my honest thoughts on the complexion hero that has the internet talking.

Fast Facts

Price: $16.99

$16.99 Best for: Those “glazed,” soft glam makeup moments

Those “glazed,” soft glam makeup moments Rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 What I Love: This formula creates an effortlessly radiant base that looks healthy and natural

This formula creates an effortlessly radiant base that looks healthy and natural What I Don’t Love: My only wish is that this product had some SPF included in the formula

The L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion

Available in four versatile shades, the L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion is a creamy, liquid-based tinted luminizer that delivers a natural-looking radiance to your complexion.

The shimmery formula is a true skin care-makeup hybrid that contains hydrating glycerin and shea butter along with clarifying salicylic acid, so your skin’s getting some nourishment as you wear it.

As a multitasker, you can wear the product on its own for a subtle glow, beneath foundation for a boost in radiance, or in places you’d normally apply highlighter for a bronzed effect.

First Impression

The first thing I noticed about the Lumi Glotion is just how refreshing and hydrating it felt on my skin — almost like a silky-smooth face cream. It blended with little effort (I just used my hands), and its ultra-fine glitter quickly gave the appearance of a naturally glistening, deeply moisturized complexion.

The shade 902 Light Glow perfectly matched my winter skin tone. As to be expected, there isn’t much coverage, though I did find that the subtle tint overall evened out my complexion and neutralized any redness I did have.

While the product does look pretty on its own (and is something I’d wear on those low-key beach or pool days), I did find that I wanted some extra coverage. When I tried it on beneath my fave semi-matte foundation, the Lumi Glotion seemed to enliven my skin and gave a pretty radiance that peeked through the products layered on top of it.

Swatches left to right: 904, 903, 902, 901 Olivia Rose Rushing

Although I figured the deepest shade would be much too dark for my fairer complexion, it quickly blended into my skin to add a sun-kissed glow that didn’t appear to muddy or orange.

In short: The colors are surprisingly versatile, and are perfect for underpainting a bit of contour and adding back in dimension to my complexion.

It’s Giving “Glazed”

While I’ve recently been into soft matte foundations, my minimal makeup-loving self always goes back to the glowing basics — especially throughout the spring and summer.

In the shade 902 Light Olivia Rose Rushing

Not only is the Lumi Glotion an affordable pick for a gorgeously dewy base, but it’s formulated with skin-loving ingredients that work to hydrate your complexion as you wear it.

My only gripe with this product is that I really wish it had a bit of SPF, which would make it a true multitasker that I could wear solo on beach days. Still, I’ll most definitely be reaching for this product on the reg.