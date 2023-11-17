Nearly a year ago in December 2022, Kim Kardashian transitioned from her Marilyn Monroe-inspired bleached blonde to a warm honey hue, before finally going back to her signature espresso brunette roots. Many fans of the Skims founder, however, thought at the time that she should have stayed in her sun-drenched honey era just a little bit longer...

On Nov. 16, Kardashian attended the 2023 GQ Men Of The Year party — and she took the opportunity to debut a fresh hair color.

Kim’s Caramel Blonde Hair

Ushering in a brand new era, Kardashian arrived on the star-studded red carpet with her back-skimming hair styled sleek, straight, and parted down the middle. With darker roots that added a bit of contrast around her brown eyes, her lengths were a muted caramel blonde color with some subtle warmth.

Matching her cozy “latte makeup” to the fresh bronde tones in her hair, the mom of four was simply glowing.

The Season Of Warm Blonde: “Blonde is always popular no matter the season, but I predict that we will see way more warmth in blondes.” Carly Zanoni, a professional colorist, on hair color trends for winter 2023.

JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images

Yet another A-lister who has recently gone for honey colored hair? None other than Rihanna.

A Dark Chocolate Manicure Moment

Tapping those deep, “dark feminine” vibes with her manicure, Kardashian adorned her nails with an ultra-glossy dark chocolate brown nail polish.

Alongside warm blonde shades of hair, shades of chocolate brown nail polish, too, are very much on-trend for the upcoming winter season.

In true Kim form, she took to her Instagram stories to share that her tips were in fact press-on nails — which she’s recently been a vocal fan of, explaining that she’s able to easily pop them off after attending events.

Her Custom Monochromatic ’Fit

Keeping in line with her honeyed makeup and caramel-hued hair, Kardashian opted for a custom cognac-colored Chrome Hearts outfit, made all the more sensual with a daring low back and golden initials on the dangling chains.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back on Nov. 6, Kardashian went for a similar monochromatic vibe, wearing an all-black Chrome Hearts dress that matched her near-black strands. She finished that look with dark brown “espresso makeup” with a glossy “black nail theory” manicure.