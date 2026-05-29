As lovely as spring is, it also comes with weeks of fickle weather before the clear, sunny, jacket-free days actually arrive. But we’re finally (hopefully) past that stage — and beauty brands are ready for summer, too.

May’s most covetable beauty launches are designed for the season ahead, spanning everything from blush and lip stains to barrier-supporting skin care and humidity-proof hair products.

On the makeup front, the blush blindness moment continues: Violette_FR, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Nars, and Kosas all brought new cheek-flushing innovations worthy of a spot in your rotation. Chanel and Laura Mercier, meanwhile, debuted concealers perfect for lightweight summer glam.

Skin care this month prioritizes hydration and revitalization — because nothing ruins summer faster than an angry skin barrier. G.M. Collin, Eighth Day, and Lancôme all launched products aimed at keeping skin calm, plump, and glowy. And for hair? There’s also a standout frizz-fighting treatment ready to battle humidity season.

Ahead, shop the best beauty launches of May 2026, as curated by Bustle editors.

1 The Concealer Palette Secret Camouflage Complexion Perfector Laura Mercier $33 See On Laura Mercier “Back in the ’90s, Laura Mercier’s signature ‘flawless face’ makeup look dominated the runways. Now, the brand is bringing back the key product behind it: the Secret Camouflage Complexion Perfector. The concealer palette features shades for neutral, warm, and cool undertones, making it easy to custom-match and spot conceal with precision. It’s especially ideal for hot summer days when a full face of makeup feels like too much.” — Rachel Lapidos, deputy beauty editor

2 The Cream Blush e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Cream Blush Ulta $7 See On Ulta “When I’m in a rush, e.l.f. Cosmetics’ new Soft Glam Cream Blush is the easiest way to add some color to my face. The creamy, buttery formula seamlessly melts into the skin, leaving behind a soft, buildable flush that looks naturally sunkissed.” — RL

3 The Lip Stain Coconut Water Lip Stain Kylie Cosmetics $24 See On Kylie Cosmetics “I don’t usually wear lip stains because they tend to suck the moisture out of my lips, but I’ve finally found an exception. Kylie’s Coconut Water Lip Stain is a K-beauty-inspired formula infused with coconut water and glycerin, so it feels more like a refreshing splash of color than a drying tint. I like to blot it for a more matte finish, but the hydration and the pigment seriously last.” — RL

4 The Superstar Serum GF Repair Serum G.M. Collin $220 See On G.M. Collin “For its latest launch, G.M. Collin leaned into skin longevity with the GF Repair Serum, a potent blend of peptides, exosomes, and growth factors designed to support skin renewal, boost elasticity, and fortify the skin barrier. It’s quickly become my go-to nighttime treatment.” — RL

5 The Smoothing Face Cream Lancôme Absolue Longevity MD Anticipate Cream Sephora $155 See On Sephora “Longevity seemed to be a theme this month, with Lancôme debuting its Absolue Longevity MD collection. My fave from the lineup is the Anticipate Cream, which is designed for those 35 and under to help address signs of aging before they appear. The formula stars a trio of powerhouse ingredients: Mitopure postbiotic, skin-strengthening Epigenomyl, and taurine.” — RL

6 The Liquid Blush NARS Insatiable Longwearing Liquid Blush Sephora $36 See On Sephora “Finally, Nars’ iconic Orgasm shade is now available in a liquid formula. This version features a subtle shimmer that reads glowy rather than glittery, giving cheeks a truly lit-from-within finish. Just a couple of dots along the cheekbones — and some blending — delivers a gorgeously flattering flush that lasts all day.” — RL

7 The Concealer Les Beiges Serum Concealer Natural Healthy Glow Chanel $53 See On Chanel “Chanel just dropped a super hydrating, lightweight serum concealer that delivers a flawless, natural-looking finish. It’s officially replaced my former go-to for hiding dark circles, redness, and any spots I want blurred without looking overly made up.” — RL

8 The Smoothing Hair Treatment L'Oréal Professionnel Keratin Alpha Sleek Anti-Frizz Treatment Sephora $40 See On Sephora “If anything makes me dread summer, it’s frizz. I’m always on the hunt for solutions, and L’Oréal’s Keratin Alpha Sleek is a real MVP. It’s basically a makeshift keratin treatment in a tube that smooths strands for roughly two weeks — my hot weather hair hero.” — RL

9 The All-In-One Makeup Stick Kosas Impressionist Multistick Sephora $34 See On Sephora “Kosas just dropped a multi-purpose makeup stick that deserves your attention. Unlike others in the category, it really melts into skin for a soft, lit-from-within lip and cheek flush that, IMO, makes you look like you’ve stepped out of a Renaissance painting.” — RL

10 The Blurring Blush Violette_FR Plume Blush Sephora $34 See On Sephora “I raved about Violette_FR’s Plume Eyeshadow last month, and now I’m back to do the same with the Plume Blush. Housed in a Yves blue compact, the cushiony, cloud-like pigment is the ultimate blurring flush. Once you blend the creamy texture into your skin, it morphs into a romantic, effortless wash of color. The shades are stunning, but I’m partial to Rose Fumé, a muted pink that’s perfect for everyday wear.” — RL

11 The Travel-Ready SPF UV Wise On-the-Go Sun Cushion Sulwhasoo $45 See On Sulwhasoo “As a sunscreen devotee, I’ll reapply throughout the day with whatever SPF happens to be nearby — I just care about protecting my skin. That said, I’m grateful for Sulwhasoo’s new On-the-Go Sun Cushion. It comes with a puff, making it easy to dab on over makeup without messing anything up — something I usually find annoying but put up with anyway. This one, though, is officially staying in my purse.” — RL

12 The Blush Stain Wonder Blading All-Day Blush Stain Wonderskin $24 See On Wonderskin “Another new option for my fellow blush hoarders: Wonderskin’s blush stain. If you mean business with long-wear makeup products, this is the real deal. It’s super pigmented, so all you need are a couple of dots to create a luminous flush that won’t budge during your GNO.” — RL

13 The Renewing Face Mask The Revitalizing Mask Eighth Day $225 See On Eighth Day “I’m so lazy that I haven’t used a face mask in ages, but this one’s formula caught my attention. The rich cream contains all the skin care heavy hitters: peptides, hyaluronic acid (seven molecular weights, mind you), NAD+, peptide-rich plasma, and GABA. Simply wear it for eight minutes to reveal a legitimately more radiant, energized complexion.” — RL

14 The Deodorant medicube Kojic Acid & Turmeric Aluminum-Free Deodorant See price on Amazon See on Amazon “Yet another medicube banger: an aluminum-free deodorant that uses kojic acid and turmeric to help brighten the underarm area. The best part is its light pistachio-and-vanilla scent — one that’ll actually make you want to sniff your pits.” — RL

15 The Tinted Lippie MAED Revive Lip Balm in Prise Sephora $32 See On Sephora “This is my favorite lip balm in the world, partly because of the packaging. The founder, Denise Vasi, told me about the process of creating a metal gold applicator, and it’s not an easy feat — they’re the only ones on the market with gold. Now, it’s available in Prise, a raspberry-red shade that’s perfect for a drama-free summertime red lip.” — Samantha Nik, associate director of brand experience

16 The Bronzer Summer Fridays Bronzer Butter Balm Sephora $32 See On Sephora “This buttery bronzing compact from the sunkissed geniuses at Summer Fridays is my new go-to contour go. I love how the consistency is super blendable, but also buildable depending on if you’re doing a light sculpt or a full-glam glow.” — SN

17 The Lip Liner MERIT Signature Lip Sheer Lip Liner in Rose Sephora $24 See On Sephora “Merit’s signature liner has the smooth application of a balm with the precision tip of a pencil — so regardless of your lip combo, this clean-beauty staple sets the tone. I’m obsessed with the new shade, Rose, for an office-to-date-night look.” — SN

18 The Milky SPF All-Over Sun Milk SPF 50 Good Weather Skin $54 See On Good Weather Skin “Why reach for sun lotion when you can use sun milk? This lightweight golden SPF 50 formula is made for both face and body, with skin-first clean ingredients and a silky, cosmetic texture that feels more like skin care than SPF. No sticky white cast here.” — SN

19 The Smooth Skin Starter Pack Sluff It Kit Sluff $48 $43.20 $43.20 See On Sluff “My husband has not stopped commenting on how soft my skin is, and it’s all because of the Sluff It Kit. It basically recreates a mini Korean body scrub treatment at home. Once a week, I wash with the charcoal soap infused with olive and coconut oils, then use the green mitt to exfoliate. I finish with the eucalyptus lotion to lock in moisture, and my skin feels incredibly smooth afterward — clearly enough that others have noticed.” — Shyema Azam, beauty director, branded content